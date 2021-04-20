Two MA Plus
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 20 April 2021
- Activations: 5
New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS.
Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2.
Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2.
The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more.
Setting_Indicator TWO MA =
Ma1_Period=14;
Ma2_period=28;
Ma_Mode=0;
EA_indicators=TWO MA ;
Hedging=false; ==> true/false
Use_MaxSpread=true;
MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread
MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot
Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test.
lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss in %
setting SMART="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
lotsbuy=0.01;
lotssell=0.01;
multi_lot=2;
step_open_orders=500;
SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
TP=500;
SL=2000;
TrailingStop=10;