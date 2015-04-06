Macd plus view

This expert advisor is based on a classic system built on few and effectiveness technical indicators. Main signal is obtained from MACD indicator, the signal is then filtered on Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and also a third indicator such the Stochastic oscillator.

The EA also deal with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, in order to keep risk and money management under control. Every trade is closed by trailing method, with input parameters to choice trailing stop level.

System is simple but profitable, you only  have to find best combination of time frame, cross currency and the various  parameters described below. So, it is strongly recommendend to run optimization on your MT4 station to fit best configuration on your account (demo or real). For example, i got good results on EURUSD with H1 TF (see testing results screenshots below from 2018/1 to 2018/12), but you can try other currencies with any timeframe after proper optimization.

Following inputs are asked by this EA:

  • Trail_stop: trailing stop level
  • Trail_step: trailing step
  • SL_pips: stop loss level
  • TP_pips: take profit level
  • Fast_EMA: MM fast for MACD indicator
  • Slow_EMA: MM  slow for MACD indicator
  • MACD_SMA: MM on MACD signal indicator
  • Trail_points: trail points
  • RSI_period1: period on RSI indicator
  • MM_percent: money management, percentage of balance
  • MaxSlippage
  • MaxOpenTrades

Screenshots below are taken from MT4 testing process on my real account, with standard configuration on EURUSD H1. Better results reducing SL limit (from 100 to 50 pips).

Use on real account after getting parameters obtained after a proper optimization. Do not forget to optimize parameters for the current market from time to time.

Enjoy this EA and make a lot of money!


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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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