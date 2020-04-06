MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System

The MARSI Pro is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, combining trend-following and mean-reversion strategies with robust risk management. Designed for Forex markets, it integrates:

Core Components:

Hybrid Signal Generation Moving Average (MA) Breakout : Identifies trend reversals through price crossovers of a customizable MA.

RSI Confirmation : Filters entries using RSI overbought/oversold levels to avoid false signals.

Martingale Logic: Dynamically adjusts position sizing after losing trades while resetting to initial lot after profits. Risk Management Engine Margin Safety Check : Automatically verifies free margin before opening trades.

Loss Limitation : Restricts potential loss per trade to a user-defined % of account balance (default: 5%).

Lot Normalization: Adjusts trade volumes to comply with broker-specific lot size rules. Adaptive Trade Logic Anti-Overlap Protection: Avoids consecutive trades in the same direction.

Smart Reset Mechanism: Reverts to initial lot size after profitable closes or excessive risk scenarios.

Key Features:

Strategy Type : Trend-following with counter-trend confirmation

Indicators : Moving Average (SMA/EMA) Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Risk Controls : Configurable Max Risk (%) Stop Loss/Take Profit (pip-based) Martingale Multiplier (2x default)

Compatibility: Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (H1/D1 timeframes)

Recommended Parameters:

Parameter Value Description Initial Lot 0.01-0.1 Starting trade size Max Lot 5.0 Absolute volume cap Take Profit 100-150 pips Profit target Stop Loss 50-100 pips Loss protection RSI Period 9-14 Sensitivity of overbought/oversold MA Period 14-21 Trend detection smoothness Max Risk (%) 1-2% Risk per trade relative to balance

Advantages:

✅ Dual-Layer Filtering: Combines MA trend signals with RSI momentum for high-probability entries.

✅ Anti-Blowing Protection: Halts lot doubling if margin or risk limits are breached.

✅ Self-Correcting Logic: Resets martingale sequence after profitable trades or extreme market conditions.

✅ Broker Compliance: Auto-adjusts lots to match platform requirements (MODE_MINLOT, MODE_LOTSTEP).

Ideal Market Conditions:

Strong Trending Phases with periodic pullbacks

Low/Medium volatility sessions (Asian/London overlap)

Avoids high-impact news events (non-Farm Payrolls, CPI releases)

Disclaimer:

Martingale strategies carry inherent risks. Always backtest with historical data, use on demo accounts first, and ensure sufficient capital (minimum $5,000 recommended for 0.01 lots). The system performs best with low spreads (<2 pips) and reliable broker execution.



