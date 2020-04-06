MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System
- Experts
- Jurijs Gulkevics
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MARSI Pro is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, combining trend-following and mean-reversion strategies with robust risk management. Designed for Forex markets, it integrates:
Core Components:
-
Hybrid Signal Generation
-
Moving Average (MA) Breakout: Identifies trend reversals through price crossovers of a customizable MA.
-
RSI Confirmation: Filters entries using RSI overbought/oversold levels to avoid false signals.
-
Martingale Logic: Dynamically adjusts position sizing after losing trades while resetting to initial lot after profits.
-
-
Risk Management Engine
-
Margin Safety Check: Automatically verifies free margin before opening trades.
-
Loss Limitation: Restricts potential loss per trade to a user-defined % of account balance (default: 5%).
-
Lot Normalization: Adjusts trade volumes to comply with broker-specific lot size rules.
-
-
Adaptive Trade Logic
-
Anti-Overlap Protection: Avoids consecutive trades in the same direction.
-
Smart Reset Mechanism: Reverts to initial lot size after profitable closes or excessive risk scenarios.
-
Key Features:
-
Strategy Type: Trend-following with counter-trend confirmation
-
Indicators:
-
Moving Average (SMA/EMA)
-
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
-
-
Risk Controls:
-
Configurable Max Risk (%)
-
Stop Loss/Take Profit (pip-based)
-
Martingale Multiplier (2x default)
-
-
Compatibility: Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (H1/D1 timeframes)
Recommended Parameters:
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Initial Lot
|0.01-0.1
|Starting trade size
|Max Lot
|5.0
|Absolute volume cap
|Take Profit
|100-150 pips
|Profit target
|Stop Loss
|50-100 pips
|Loss protection
|RSI Period
|9-14
|Sensitivity of overbought/oversold
|MA Period
|14-21
|Trend detection smoothness
|Max Risk (%)
|1-2%
|Risk per trade relative to balance
Advantages:
✅ Dual-Layer Filtering: Combines MA trend signals with RSI momentum for high-probability entries.
✅ Anti-Blowing Protection: Halts lot doubling if margin or risk limits are breached.
✅ Self-Correcting Logic: Resets martingale sequence after profitable trades or extreme market conditions.
✅ Broker Compliance: Auto-adjusts lots to match platform requirements (MODE_MINLOT, MODE_LOTSTEP).
Ideal Market Conditions:
-
Strong Trending Phases with periodic pullbacks
-
Low/Medium volatility sessions (Asian/London overlap)
-
Avoids high-impact news events (non-Farm Payrolls, CPI releases)
Disclaimer:
Martingale strategies carry inherent risks. Always backtest with historical data, use on demo accounts first, and ensure sufficient capital (minimum $5,000 recommended for 0.01 lots). The system performs best with low spreads (<2 pips) and reliable broker execution.