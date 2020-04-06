MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System

The MARSI Pro is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, combining trend-following and mean-reversion strategies with robust risk management. Designed for Forex markets, it integrates:

Core Components:

  1. Hybrid Signal Generation

    • Moving Average (MA) Breakout: Identifies trend reversals through price crossovers of a customizable MA.

    • RSI Confirmation: Filters entries using RSI overbought/oversold levels to avoid false signals.

    • Martingale Logic: Dynamically adjusts position sizing after losing trades while resetting to initial lot after profits.

  2. Risk Management Engine

    • Margin Safety Check: Automatically verifies free margin before opening trades.

    • Loss Limitation: Restricts potential loss per trade to a user-defined % of account balance (default: 5%).

    • Lot Normalization: Adjusts trade volumes to comply with broker-specific lot size rules.

  3. Adaptive Trade Logic

    • Anti-Overlap Protection: Avoids consecutive trades in the same direction.

    • Smart Reset Mechanism: Reverts to initial lot size after profitable closes or excessive risk scenarios.

Key Features:

  • Strategy Type: Trend-following with counter-trend confirmation

  • Indicators:

    • Moving Average (SMA/EMA)

    • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Risk Controls:

    • Configurable Max Risk (%)

    • Stop Loss/Take Profit (pip-based)

    • Martingale Multiplier (2x default)

  • Compatibility: Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (H1/D1 timeframes)

Recommended Parameters:

Parameter Value Description
Initial Lot 0.01-0.1 Starting trade size
Max Lot 5.0 Absolute volume cap
Take Profit 100-150 pips Profit target
Stop Loss 50-100 pips Loss protection
RSI Period 9-14 Sensitivity of overbought/oversold
MA Period 14-21 Trend detection smoothness
Max Risk (%) 1-2% Risk per trade relative to balance

Advantages:

 Dual-Layer Filtering: Combines MA trend signals with RSI momentum for high-probability entries.
 Anti-Blowing Protection: Halts lot doubling if margin or risk limits are breached.
 Self-Correcting Logic: Resets martingale sequence after profitable trades or extreme market conditions.
 Broker Compliance: Auto-adjusts lots to match platform requirements (MODE_MINLOT, MODE_LOTSTEP).

Ideal Market Conditions:

  • Strong Trending Phases with periodic pullbacks

  • Low/Medium volatility sessions (Asian/London overlap)

  • Avoids high-impact news events (non-Farm Payrolls, CPI releases)

Disclaimer:
Martingale strategies carry inherent risks. Always backtest with historical data, use on demo accounts first, and ensure sufficient capital (minimum $5,000 recommended for 0.01 lots). The system performs best with low spreads (<2 pips) and reliable broker execution.


