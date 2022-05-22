GBP Scalper 02 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities.

Like the previous version (GBP Scalper 01), this EA is kept simple and only requires Lot, TP, and SL settings to use.





As the name implies, this EA is suitable for trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally from M5 to H1 time frames.

GBP Scalper 02 is an upgrade from the previous version with the addition of various internal functions to enhance the EA's ability to earn profits and protect traders' funds.





Traders who set SL = 0 (this is the default setting), still get fund protection. GBP Scalper 02 will close the trade when the price moves into the opposite direction.



