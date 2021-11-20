MACD COMBINED 2MA GOOD EA

The EA created based on this strategy:

This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with MACD. For MACD, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable.



Strategy required

FAST EMA SLOW EMA MACD with default setting

How Signals come

Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD above 0.0 level, then you can take buy entry.

Sell Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from upper to lower, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD below 0.0 level, then you can take sell entry.

The EA have some functions: manage money, do trailing stop with "xpip" parameter, move SL to entry after profit in "xxpip" (you can see it in input tab).

The default parameter is good for EURUSD on H1 in 5 digits after point mode (if you use 4 digits mode, you just need to devide for 10 on TP, SL and trailing values), if you want to use with other pair or other time frame, you have to test it to find the best parameters for that case.

You can choose any MA's (fast and slow) parameters.

MACD is in default value.

You can test it with any pair, on any time frame to looking for a good parameter for you, and use it by your way.

Thank you.

skype cuongph149