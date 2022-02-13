EA Magic Sand MT4

4.31
  • Experts
  • Reni
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 11 November 2025
  • Activations: 10

EA Description

MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders.

Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347704

Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038

News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page5#comment_58487069

CONFIGURATION SETTINGS

GENERAL TRADE SETTINGS

  • Trade Buy: Enable/disable BUY positions

  • Trade Sell: Enable/disable SELL positions

  • Open New Series: Allow opening new trade series

FIRST ENTRY SYSTEM

  • First Entry: Enable first entry system

  • Reverse Entry 1: Reverse the trading direction

  • Lot Size: Starting lot size (0.01)

  • Max DD: Maximum drawdown limit (0 = disabled)

  • Fix Distance: Distance between orders in pips (2000.0)

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for first entry orders

SECOND ENTRY SYSTEM

  • Second Entry: Enable second layer

  • Reverse Entry 2: Reverse direction for second layer

  • Lot Size: Lot size for second entries

  • Fix Distance: Grid distance (200.0 pips)

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for second layer

THIRD ENTRY SYSTEM

  • Third Entry: Enable third trading layer

  • Reverse Entry 3: Reverse direction

  • Lot Size: Lot size for third entries

  • Fix Distance: Grid spacing (200.0 pips)

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for third layer

TREND FILTER

  • Use Filter Trend: Enable trend filtering

  • Close Opposite Trend: Close trades against trend

  • Trend Timeframe: MA calculation timeframe (H1)

  • MA Period: Moving average period (100)

  • MA Method: EMA, SMA, etc.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • Start Lots: Fixed lot size if MM disabled (0.01)

  • Lot Exponent: Multiplier for subsequent orders (1.3x)

  • Max Lots: Maximum allowed lot size (100.0)

  • Max Orders: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (99)

  • Take Profit: Overall take profit in pips (2000)

  • Stop Loss: Stop loss per trade (0 = disabled)

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Equity Stop: Enable equity-based stop loss

  • Equity Risk: Maximum equity drawdown ($500)

  • Daily Profit Target: Daily profit target (0 = disabled)

  • DD Alert: Send alerts when drawdown reached

  • Max DD: Drawdown threshold for alerts ($40)

TRAILING & LOCK PROFIT

  • Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop

  • Trail Distance: Distance to activate trailing

  • Trail Stop: Trailing stop distance

  • Trail Step: Trailing step size

  • Lock Profit: Enable profit locking

  • Lock After: Pips profit to activate lock

  • Profit Lock: Lock profit distance

TIME & SESSION CONTROL

  • Time Control: Enable trading sessions

  • Session 1-3: Define trading time windows

  • Day Filtering: Enable/disable trading days

  • GMT Offset: Timezone adjustment


RISK WARNING

  • High Risk Strategy: Grid/martingale systems can lead to significant losses

  • Proper Capital: Ensure sufficient account balance for drawdowns

  • Backtest First: Always test strategies before live trading

  • Monitor Regularly: Active monitoring recommended

  • Understand Settings: Comprehend all parameters before use

TECHNICAL NOTES

  • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe (configures internally)

  • Broker Compatibility: Requires 5-digit brokers

  • Symbols: Best suited for major forex pairs

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

This EA provides sophisticated multi-layer trading with comprehensive risk management tools. Always start with demo testing and small lots until you're comfortable with the strategy behavior.

Reviews 29
Nuris Nurgalyi
54
Nuris Nurgalyi 2023.08.26 18:10 
 

I am very pleased with the product from the author, I have been using it for more than six months, now I use the product Magic Sand Classic as a challenge on ftmo and passed it twice. There is always technical support, the admins and moderators of these products from the author will help at any time, thank you. Really like.

DanyLbc747
1227
DanyLbc747 2023.03.02 18:56 
 

This EA is profitable provided you follow clear rules that start with the trader himself. If a person does not have discipline and expects to make a lot of money in a short time, he has no business trading. Trading is not gambling, it is about patience. I recommend this EA, it works under clearly given rules and which must be followed.

Anthony McInerney
166
Anthony McInerney 2023.01.10 23:46 
 

incredible bot. the set files are very good only min dd and great profits

Reply to review