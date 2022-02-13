EA Magic Sand MT4

EA Description

MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders.

Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347704



Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038



News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page5#comment_58487069





CONFIGURATION SETTINGS

GENERAL TRADE SETTINGS

Trade Buy: Enable/disable BUY positions

Trade Sell: Enable/disable SELL positions

Open New Series: Allow opening new trade series

FIRST ENTRY SYSTEM

First Entry: Enable first entry system

Reverse Entry 1: Reverse the trading direction

Lot Size: Starting lot size (0.01)

Max DD: Maximum drawdown limit (0 = disabled)

Fix Distance: Distance between orders in pips (2000.0)

Magic Number: Unique identifier for first entry orders

SECOND ENTRY SYSTEM

Second Entry: Enable second layer

Reverse Entry 2: Reverse direction for second layer

Lot Size: Lot size for second entries

Fix Distance: Grid distance (200.0 pips)

Magic Number: Unique ID for second layer

THIRD ENTRY SYSTEM

Third Entry: Enable third trading layer

Reverse Entry 3: Reverse direction

Lot Size: Lot size for third entries

Fix Distance: Grid spacing (200.0 pips)

Magic Number: Unique ID for third layer

TREND FILTER

Use Filter Trend: Enable trend filtering

Close Opposite Trend: Close trades against trend

Trend Timeframe: MA calculation timeframe (H1)

MA Period: Moving average period (100)

MA Method: EMA, SMA, etc.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Start Lots: Fixed lot size if MM disabled (0.01)

Lot Exponent: Multiplier for subsequent orders (1.3x)

Max Lots: Maximum allowed lot size (100.0)

Max Orders: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (99)

Take Profit: Overall take profit in pips (2000)

Stop Loss: Stop loss per trade (0 = disabled)

RISK MANAGEMENT

Equity Stop: Enable equity-based stop loss

Equity Risk: Maximum equity drawdown ($500)

Daily Profit Target: Daily profit target (0 = disabled)

DD Alert: Send alerts when drawdown reached

Max DD: Drawdown threshold for alerts ($40)

TRAILING & LOCK PROFIT

Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop

Trail Distance: Distance to activate trailing

Trail Stop: Trailing stop distance

Trail Step: Trailing step size

Lock Profit: Enable profit locking

Lock After: Pips profit to activate lock

Profit Lock: Lock profit distance

TIME & SESSION CONTROL

Time Control: Enable trading sessions

Session 1-3: Define trading time windows

Day Filtering: Enable/disable trading days

GMT Offset: Timezone adjustment

RISK WARNING

High Risk Strategy: Grid/martingale systems can lead to significant losses

Proper Capital: Ensure sufficient account balance for drawdowns

Backtest First: Always test strategies before live trading

Monitor Regularly: Active monitoring recommended

Understand Settings: Comprehend all parameters before use

TECHNICAL NOTES

Timeframe: Works on any timeframe (configures internally)

Broker Compatibility: Requires 5-digit brokers

Symbols: Best suited for major forex pairs

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation





This EA provides sophisticated multi-layer trading with comprehensive risk management tools. Always start with demo testing and small lots until you're comfortable with the strategy behavior.