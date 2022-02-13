EA Magic Sand MT4
EA Description
MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders.
Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347704
Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038
News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page5#comment_58487069
CONFIGURATION SETTINGS
GENERAL TRADE SETTINGS
Trade Buy: Enable/disable BUY positions
Trade Sell: Enable/disable SELL positions
Open New Series: Allow opening new trade series
FIRST ENTRY SYSTEM
First Entry: Enable first entry system
Reverse Entry 1: Reverse the trading direction
Lot Size: Starting lot size (0.01)
Max DD: Maximum drawdown limit (0 = disabled)
Fix Distance: Distance between orders in pips (2000.0)
Magic Number: Unique identifier for first entry orders
SECOND ENTRY SYSTEM
Second Entry: Enable second layer
Reverse Entry 2: Reverse direction for second layer
Lot Size: Lot size for second entries
Fix Distance: Grid distance (200.0 pips)
Magic Number: Unique ID for second layer
THIRD ENTRY SYSTEM
Third Entry: Enable third trading layer
Reverse Entry 3: Reverse direction
Lot Size: Lot size for third entries
Fix Distance: Grid spacing (200.0 pips)
Magic Number: Unique ID for third layer
TREND FILTER
Use Filter Trend: Enable trend filtering
Close Opposite Trend: Close trades against trend
Trend Timeframe: MA calculation timeframe (H1)
MA Period: Moving average period (100)
MA Method: EMA, SMA, etc.
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Start Lots: Fixed lot size if MM disabled (0.01)
Lot Exponent: Multiplier for subsequent orders (1.3x)
Max Lots: Maximum allowed lot size (100.0)
Max Orders: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (99)
Take Profit: Overall take profit in pips (2000)
Stop Loss: Stop loss per trade (0 = disabled)
RISK MANAGEMENT
Equity Stop: Enable equity-based stop loss
Equity Risk: Maximum equity drawdown ($500)
Daily Profit Target: Daily profit target (0 = disabled)
DD Alert: Send alerts when drawdown reached
Max DD: Drawdown threshold for alerts ($40)
TRAILING & LOCK PROFIT
Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop
Trail Distance: Distance to activate trailing
Trail Stop: Trailing stop distance
Trail Step: Trailing step size
Lock Profit: Enable profit locking
Lock After: Pips profit to activate lock
Profit Lock: Lock profit distance
TIME & SESSION CONTROL
Time Control: Enable trading sessions
Session 1-3: Define trading time windows
Day Filtering: Enable/disable trading days
GMT Offset: Timezone adjustment
RISK WARNING
High Risk Strategy: Grid/martingale systems can lead to significant losses
Proper Capital: Ensure sufficient account balance for drawdowns
Backtest First: Always test strategies before live trading
Monitor Regularly: Active monitoring recommended
Understand Settings: Comprehend all parameters before use
TECHNICAL NOTES
Timeframe: Works on any timeframe (configures internally)
Broker Compatibility: Requires 5-digit brokers
Symbols: Best suited for major forex pairs
VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
This EA provides sophisticated multi-layer trading with comprehensive risk management tools. Always start with demo testing and small lots until you're comfortable with the strategy behavior.
I am very pleased with the product from the author, I have been using it for more than six months, now I use the product Magic Sand Classic as a challenge on ftmo and passed it twice. There is always technical support, the admins and moderators of these products from the author will help at any time, thank you. Really like.