AwS Mt4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic: It is a algorithm system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.
The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
Principal Input:
WAY: Select the direccion of your trade in Market;
Right : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range.
Left : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market.
Sl: Stop loss in Pip.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.
Kperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %K line calculation.
Dperiod STOC: Averaging period (bars count) for the %D line calculation.
Slowing STOC: Slowing value.
Ma method STOC: Type of averaging. Can be any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.
Price field STOC: Parameter of price selection for calculations. Can be one of the ENUM_STO_PRICE values.
Limit Up: Value of limit UPPER to the entry in Stochastic.
Limit Down: Value of limit LOWER to the entry in Stochastic.
TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
For any questions you can write me a message
Try the FREE demo now