MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950

MT5 Version :https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706





Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive)





Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system.





This approach is built for traders who want an EA that can work in different volatility conditions while focusing on steady profit cycles and high activity — ideal for accounts that benefit from volume-based rebate programs.





Key Features

True Hedge Entry (Buy + Sell)

Rebate Hunter starts with two positions at the same time to keep exposure balanced and reduce directional dependency.





Dynamic Adaptive Grid (Volatility Smart Distance)

Grid expansion is calculated with special dynamic distance, so the EA automatically adjusts step distance when the market becomes more volatile or calmer.





Dynamic Lot Progression (Multiplier or Fixed Add)

Choose between lot multiplier or fixed lot addition for the next levels. The system is flexible for conservative or aggressive styles.





Basket Take Profit / Basket Stop Loss (Money or Percent)

Close all positions per-symbol based on:

Profit/Loss in money

Profit/Loss in percentage





Global Target & Protection (All Symbols Combined)

The EA can close everything when global profit/loss reaches the specified target, giving full portfolio control.





Daily Target Stop (Money / Percent)

When daily profit target is achieved, Rebate Hunter can stop opening new trades to protect gains.





Time Filter & Close By Time

Trade only in selected hours, and optionally close all trades at a specific time (useful for avoiding rollover / news sessions).





Manual Control – Close All Button

One-click safety: close all EA positions instantly from the chart.





Multi-Pair Trading

Select up to 6 symbols to run simultaneously from one chart (efficient & lightweight).





Strategy Logic (How It Trades)

Initial Entry: Opens BUY + SELL on selected symbols.





Grid Management: When price moves beyond the dynamic-based step, EA closes the opposite side and increases the dominant side using lot progression.





Basket Exit: When basket profit target is hit (per symbol or global), EA closes positions and resets for the next cycle.





The EA does NOT use fixed TP/SL per order. It manages risk using basket rules, level limits, margin checks, and portfolio targets.





Inputs & Customization

Initial lot / Auto-compound lot

Max grid level (risk limiter)

Grid step configuration

Lot progression (Multiplier / Add lot)

Per-symbol basket TP/SL (money or percent)

Global basket TP/SL

Daily profit stop

Trading time filter

Close by time





Recommended Conditions

Works best on stable spreads and brokers with good execution

Suitable for ranging / mean-reverting markets

Can be used on forex majors, crosses, metals, indices (depends on spread and volatility)





Risk Warning (Important)

Trading involves high risk. Hedging grid strategies can experience significant drawdown during strong trends or abnormal volatility. Always test on a demo account first, use proper balance, and set conservative limits (Max Level, SL basket, global protection).





What You Get

Fully automated multi-pair hedging grid EA

Dynamic adaptive distance (volatility-aware)

Basket money/percent target system

Daily stop & time management tools

Manual Close-All safety button