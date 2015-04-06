DAX M30 Double Top

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on the DOUBLE TOP strategy on the daily chart. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS. To catch the profits there is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy and TIME BASED EXIT.

  1. EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling.
  2. Everything is already set up for DAX M30 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to set only the Fixed Lotsize (or Risk Fixed % Of Balance) depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
  4. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
    • Simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • CustomComment = DAX M30 Double Top - custom comment in history.
  • MagicNumber = 803030103 - unique trade ID, if you want to trade multiple EAs in one account you need to set for each different one.
  • UseMoneyManagement = false/true - if you want to trade only fixedlots use FALSE. If you want to risk % of balance you need to set this to TRUE.
  • mmRiskPercent = 1 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed Percentage of balance.
  • mmDecimals = 2 -  If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you need to set lotsize step accordingly to your broker settings. If you can trade 0.01/0.02 lots, your decimals is 2, if you can trade 0.1/0.2 lots, you need to set decimals to 1.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
  • FridayExitTime = 21:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.


Recommended products
DAX H1 Undecision breakout
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on the  breakout of the UNDECISION on the daily chart.   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR   STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits there is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy and   TIME BASED EXIT . EA has been backtested on
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Secret Range EA
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Summary of EA logic Secret Range EA, as the name suggests, enters trades based on market ranges. Specifically, the EA will enter a trade when the highest or lowest price over a specified period, based on a long-term timeframe set in the EA settings, is broken. However, a price break does not necessarily mean the price will revert. Therefore, the EA uses GRID orders in conjunction. While the market tends to revert to its original price after a certain period, predicting the exact timing is chal
FREE
Sunflower
Kun Jiao
Experts
The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal. It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance. Parameter Description Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000 For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time. For a $10,000 account, you can optionally e
FREE
Deep Scalper Japan
Takashi Oya
4 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts. Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of ente
FREE
Bollinger Blade
Alfet Nigmatullin
1 (1)
Experts
Scalper's Blade - Bollinger Bands Scalping EA Overview Scalper's Blade   is a professional scalping Expert Advisor based on the classic Bollinger Bands strategy. The EA enters a position when the price crosses the upper or lower band and closes the trade with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Perfect for traders who prefer a mechanical approach with clear entry rules. Strategy Logic Signal Condition Action SELL Previous candle close > Upper Band & Current candle close < Upper Band Sell Ma
FREE
BreakoutGenius base
Pinjia Liu
Experts
BreakoutGenius base is a trading strategy designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD) within the financial markets. This strategy leverages market price actions and the breakout of key price levels to identify potential trading opportunities. The essence of the strategy lies in accurately setting Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to automatically enter the market as gold prices break through these preset levels. Attention!! Attention!! Attention!! Before using, please turn off this parameter
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Apex Origin MT4
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (5)
Experts
Trading is a process based on probability. Precise logic and rigorous discipline are the core foundations of the Apex series strategies. Official Live Signals (MT5 Flagship) To demonstrate long-term stability, our official live account operates in an MT5 environment. MT4 version shares the exact same core logic and algorithms: View Signal Details Design Philosophy Apex Origin is built on mathematical and statistical principles, designed to maintain logical integrity across various market enviro
FREE
Index Master
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
Experts
Index Master Index Master is the free edition of a rule-based automated trading system created for traders who want to evaluate the core structure of the product before moving to the Pro version. Overview This EA was designed for index markets with an emphasis on disciplined automation, practical usability and controlled execution. It is intended to give users a simplified but meaningful view of the product philosophy. There is no martingale, no grid and no hedge logic. Main Features Rule-based
FREE
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
FREE
GbpUsd H1 Bollinger Bands EA
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for GBPUSD H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on the BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BANDS . It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and ATR TAKE PROFIT.  To catch more  PROFITS  there are  BREAKEVEN and PROFIT TRAILING functions  in the strategy. For every candle the pending orders
PZ Random Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Experts
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Good for rebate generation Customizable SL, TP and lotsize Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant Input Parameters Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips Takeprofit: Take-profi
FREE
VirtualDealer
Haruki Teranaka
4.43 (7)
Experts
"VirtualDealer" EA is a multitasking solution that uses advanced order management functions to automate and optimize FX trading. This latest version 3.1 implements a smart trading strategy that seamlessly switches between virtual and real orders while responding to market fluctuations. In particular, the appeal of this EA is its "virtual order management function." Using virtual orders, it simulates market trends in advance and finds entry points. Only if the market moves as planned, these virt
FREE
EA Fast Gold
Nastassia Vasilenka
3.67 (3)
Experts
EA Fast Gold is a highly effective trading advisor specially designed for trading gold assets in the financial markets. This automated tool uses advanced algorithms and market data analysis to make informed trading decisions in real time. The main goal of EA Fast Gold is to maximize profits from gold trading while minimizing risks. Attention trader. You are here -  https://telegra.ph/Trading-Floor-11-19 Join our cozy Discord server ️ ️   https://discord.gg/JSFt2xKTau Features of the t
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
More from author
Oil Pumper H4
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for LIGHT CRUDE OIL (WTI) H4 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST LEVEL after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are
Dax M30 Trendline
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M30 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the TRENDLINE after some time of consolidation.   It uses STOP  pending orders with    FIXED Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset valu
Oil Wti Trader M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for LIGHT CRUDE OIL (WTI) M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the KELTNER CHANNEL   after some time of consolidation   .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    FIXED STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a    TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset
Euro Rising Star M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the PREVIOUS CANDLE CLOSE   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT . Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Dax M5 LinReg
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (DE.30) M5 and is based on breakout of the Linear Regression channel. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss and Take Profit. In this strategy we are limiting signals from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm. At 9:30 pm we are closing trading every day. Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Everything is already set up for DAX M5. Strategy is suitable only fo
Dax M30 Highest
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (DE.30) M30 and is based on breakout of the Highest channel after some period of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss and Take Profit. In this strategy we are limiting signals from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm. At 9:30 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Every
Gold Treasure Hunter H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
GOLD TREASURE HUNTER H1 Everything is already set up for GOLD H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit .  Strategy uses also PROFIT TRAILING function to lock as much profit as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.  EA
Shogun Tokugawa UsdJpy H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Shogun Tokugawa USDJPY H1 Everything is already set up for USDJPY H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST IN RANGE channel after some period of consolidation. Strategy trading only on the LONG SIDE. It uses Stop pending orders with  ATR Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit .  Strategy uses also   MOVE TO BREAK EVEN and PROFIT TRAILING   functions to lock as much profit as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. You need to set only
Pound Puppies GbpUsd M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
Pound Puppies GBPUSD M30 Everything is already set up for GBPUSD M30 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with  ATR Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit .  Strategy uses also   MOVE TO BREAK EVEN and PROFIT TRAILING   functions to lock as much profit as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in
Double Dollar EurUsd GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Double Dollar (EURUSD H1, GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for EURUSD H1. It also works very well on the GBPUSD H1. So you will get 2 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR Stop Loss   and  ATR  Take Profit . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust th
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Geppy GbpJpy H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Geppy (GBPJPY H1) This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST/LOWEST channel after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR   Stop Loss  and FIXED Take Profit . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every
Euro Forecaster H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Euro Forecaster (EURUSD H1) This EA has been developed for EURUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the THIS BAR OPEN after some time of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . For locking profits the BE and TRAILING PROFIT functions are present. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pendi
Euro Tema M15
Marek Kupka
Experts
Euro TEMA (EURUSD M15) This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15, e verything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.  Strategy is based on breakout of the TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) indicator after some time of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with ATR Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit . It also uses   PROFIT TRAILING   to catch from the moves as much as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Everything is al
Multi Timeframe Euro Trader
Marek Kupka
Experts
Multi TF Euro Trader (EURUSD M30,M15,M5) This EA has been developed for EURUSD M30. It also works very well on the same market and TF M15 and M5. So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M30 timeframe, tests are made also for M15 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on breakout of the Bollinger Band after some period of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR Stop Loss   and   FIXED Take Prof
No Limit EJ M30 mean reversal
Marek Kupka
Experts
No Limit EJ M30 mean reversal (EURJPY M30) This EA has been developed for EURJPY M30, e verything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.  This Expert Advisor is based on mean reversal to LINEAR REGRESSION . It uses LIMIT pending orders with   ATR Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market b
Gold Miner H4
Marek Kupka
Experts
GOLD MINER H4 (XAUUSD H4) This EA has been developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) H4. E verything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.  Strategy is based on breakout of the HIGHEST CHANNEL after some time of consolidation. It uses Stop pending orders with   FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses   PROFIT TRAILING and BREAKEVEN functions   to catch from the profits as much as possible. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. Everything is alre
Heiken Ashi Trend
Marek Kupka
Experts
Heiken Ashi Trend (EURUSD M30) This EA has been developed for EURUSD M30, e verything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account.  This Expert Advisor is based on continuation of TREND by HEIKEN ASHI CANDLES. It uses   STOP   pending orders with   ATR Stop Loss . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a BREAKEVEN functions provided Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trades to prevent weekly gaps.. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 on
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
Euro Limit Up M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD M30 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   mean reversal by KELTNER CHANNEL indicator.  It uses  LIMIT  pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle
DowJones Supertrend H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for DOWJONES (US30) H1 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the PIVOT LINE.  It uses STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and ATR TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only!!! For every
Dollar Twins M15
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15 TF. It also works very well on GBPUSD M15. So you will get 2 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits, lower drawdowns. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the LOWEST CHANNEL   after some time of consolidation.   It uses   STOP  pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and FIXED Take Profit . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a   TRA
Bears Bulls Euro Trader
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15 TF. It also works very well on EURUSD M30. So you will get 2 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits, lower drawdowns. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the HEIKEN ASHI CANDLES CHANNEL   after some time of consolidation.     It uses   STOP  pending orders with ATR Stop Loss . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a     TRAILING PR
EurJpy Kamikaze H4
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURJPY H4 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST CHANNEL  after some time of consolidation. It uses  STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT and MOVE TO BE  functions provided. Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trading to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker ti
Dax H4 Algobot
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) H4 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  BREAKOUT of the MOMENTUM  after some time of consolidation. It uses    STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT . To catch as much profit as possible there is also a    TRAILING PROFIT function provided. Every Friday at 9:00 pm we are closing trading to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset valu
GbpJpy H1 Bollinger Band Breakout
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY H1 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on    BREAKOUT of the BOLLINGER BAND channel   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT .  Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+
GbpJpy M30 MACD Autobot
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPJPY M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on MACD indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT .  Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are
London Breakout GbpUsd M15
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPUSD M15 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  RSI  indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there is also a TRAILING PROFIT function provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from week
CCI Win Win EurUsd H4
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD H4 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on  CCI  indicator. It enters if DIVERGENCE occurs   after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    ATR  STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there are also a   TRAILING PROFIT and BREAKEVEN   functions provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review