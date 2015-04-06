PowerMax Pro EA

PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads.
The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price. 

The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA.

To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options:
  • the ability to set StopLoss after the last order;
  • the ability to close all transactions upon reaching the specified drawdown in percentage. 
The unique algorithm of the advisor tracks the TakeProfit close point and rearranges the closing price in such a way as to increase the probability of order closing. 


The default settings of the EA are optimized for the EURUSD pair. The settings for other pairs I will be publish in the discussion section. 


Recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400)

The minimum recommended deposit from 2000 USD on standard type of the accounts.

For smaller amounts of the deposit I recommend to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


Inputs:
  • Risk - value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
  • Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;
  • StopLost control - enables to use StopLoss after the last order;
  • Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;
  • Drawdown control - enable to use drawdown control. The EA will close all orders when the specified drawdown value is reached;
  • Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percent;
  • Take Profit 1 - expected profit for the first part of orders, in pips;
  • Take Profit 2 - expected profit for the second part of orders, in pips;
  • Order step 1 - minimum distance between orders, for the first part of orders, in pips;
  • Order step 2 - minimum distance between orders, for the second part of orders, in pips; 
  • Search distance 1 - the number of candles at which the first value of the min/max price is determined;
  • Search distance 2 - the number of candles at which the second value of the min/max price is determined; 
  • Price shift - TP offset from the level, in pips;
  • Price difference - the difference between level and TP, in pips;
  • Trend filter - enable trend filter;
  • Trend period - period of the indicator for determining the trend;
  • Trend detection TF - timeframe for trend detection;
  • Timeframe - working timeframe;
  • Second setting - the number of open orders for the first part (for the TakeProfit and OrderStep parameters);
  • Lot multiplier - volume size multiplier for subsequent orders;
  • Maximum orders - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction; 
  • Magnetic TP - allows the EA to track the TakeProfit price;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in pips;
  • Text color - the color of the text on the information panel;
  • Background color - information panel background color;
  • Order's comment - commentary on the orders of the expert advisor;
  • Magic number - unique number for the expert advisor's orders (any numbers);

If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.





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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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RedLine Scalper
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor oriented to work on 5-digit ECN account with low spread. The EA is uses the price level breakthrough strategy. The default settings are optimized for trading on EURUSD. Recomendations ECN broker with a low spread and accurate order execution; Deposit from 50 USD on a standard account or 10 USD on a cent account; Virtual private server. After installation please set the risk parameter or fixed lot depending on your trading style. I prefer a fixed volume. Features The EA does
Bright Day EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
This automated Expert Advisor is designed to work with ECN brokers and low spreads. The EA works around the clock and there is no need to stop it during during important news releases. Trade is conducted by the levels. The EA features the search for the necessary levels at once on two time periods. The EA uses the built-in filter to select levels, at which it will place the pending orders. All orders are opened with the predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters. Thus, even in the time of big
Moon Shadow EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not require stopping during the news release. Trade is conducted by the trend determined by the indicator Ichimoku. Opening the orders occurs near the support (resistance) levels and in presence of the confirmation signals from other indicators. The EA does not require ECN accounts. It works on 4- and 5-digit quotes. The type of quotes is determined automatically. The timeframe of the chart does not matter. The default settings are optimized for
Silver Line EA
Sergey Belov
4 (32)
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - The EA does not require stopping during the news releases. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings of the EA. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA have two trailing stop modes.
Silver Plus EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic expert adviser developed for the forex market. - The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. - Works with standard accounts and ECN accounts. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. - You can use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot. - The spread filter does not allow the Expert Advisor to open orders at a large value. - Expert advisor always set TakeProfit on all of its open orders. - Drawdown control allows you to spe
Silver Plus Enhanced
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the forex market. The main properties: -  The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. -  The EA works with standard accounts, cent, micro and ECN accounts. -  Timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. -  The EA uses a dynamically calculated lot size or fixed. -  The spread filter does not allow the expert advisor to open orders at a high value. -  The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is
Silver Line Lite EA
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5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a light version of the Silver Line EA and is optimized exclusively for EURGBP. If you will use the EA on other pairs, you need to optimize the settings for best result. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes. The expert advisor can work on standard accounts, ECN, cent and micro accounts. The timeframe on which the expert advisor works is defined in the settings. Therefore you can put any period  on the chart or change it during work, the result is n
DigiGrid EA
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5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Happy Sun EA
Sergey Belov
3.83 (6)
Experts
Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
PowerMax EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The   "Deposit protection"   function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional   " Magnetic TP "   function search the levels near the T
New Wave EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
MyGainer EA
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a leverage of
DigiGrid MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
Happy Sun MT5
Sergey Belov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
PowerMax MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The "deposit protection" function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional " Magnetic TP " function search the levels near the TakeProfi
PowerMax Pro MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
Silver Plus MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
- The expert advisor determines the number of characters in quotes automatically.  - The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. - You can use a dynamic calculated volume or a fixed one. - The spread filter prevents the expert advisor from opening trades when its value is large. - All trades the EA are open with the Take Profit parameter. - The drawdown control function allows the EA to forcibly close all posit
New Wave MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
The initial order lot can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread, the EA has a filter. In the settings, you can specify the maximum allowable value. The algorithm and settings of the expert advisor for Long and Short trades are completely the same. And this means that the EA works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend. On all orders, the expert advisor sets the TakeProfit
MyGainer MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are set with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of transactions regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a levera
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