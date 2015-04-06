PowerMax Pro EA

PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads.

The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.

The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA.

To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options:

the ability to set StopLoss after the last order;

the ability to close all transactions upon reaching the specified drawdown in percentage.

The unique algorithm of the advisor tracks the TakeProfit close point and rearranges the closing price in such a way as to increase the probability of order closing.









The default settings of the EA are optimized for the EURUSD pair. The settings for other pairs I will be publish in the discussion section.





Recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400)

The minimum recommended deposit from 2000 USD on standard type of the accounts. For smaller amounts of the deposit I recommend to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.





Inputs:

Risk - value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;

- value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size; Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;

- fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size; StopLost control - enables to use StopLoss after the last order;

- enables to use StopLoss after the last order; Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;

- StopLoss value in points; Drawdown control - enable to use drawdown control. The EA will close all orders when the specified drawdown value is reached;

- enable to use drawdown control. The EA will close all orders when the specified drawdown value is reached; Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percent;

Take Profit 1 - expected profit for the first part of orders, in pips;

- expected profit for the first part of orders, in pips; Take Profit 2 - expected profit for the second part of orders, in pips;

- expected profit for the second part of orders, in pips; Order step 1 - minimum distance between orders, for the first part of orders, in pips;

- minimum distance between orders, for the first part of orders, in pips; Order step 2 - minimum distance between orders, for the second part of orders, in pips;

Search distance 1 - the number of candles at which the first value of the min/max price is determined;

- the number of candles at which the first value of the min/max price is determined; Search distance 2 - the number of candles at which the second value of the min/max price is determined;

- the number of candles at which the second value of the min/max price is determined; Price shift - TP offset from the level, in pips;

- TP offset from the level, in pips; Price difference - the difference between level and TP, in pips;

Trend filter - enable trend filter;

- enable trend filter; Trend period - period of the indicator for determining the trend;

- period of the indicator for determining the trend; Trend detection TF - timeframe for trend detection;

Timeframe - working timeframe;

- working timeframe; Second setting - the number of open orders for the first part (for the TakeProfit and OrderStep parameters);

- the number of open orders for the first part (for the TakeProfit and OrderStep parameters); Lot multiplier - volume size multiplier for subsequent orders;

- volume size multiplier for subsequent orders; Maximum orders - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction;

- the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction; Magnetic TP - allows the EA to track the TakeProfit price;

- allows the EA to track the TakeProfit price; Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in pips;

- maximum allowed price slippage, in pips; Text color - the color of the text on the information panel;

- the color of the text on the information panel; Background color - information panel background color;

- information panel background color; Order's comment - commentary on the orders of the expert advisor;

- commentary on the orders of the expert advisor; Magic number - unique number for the expert advisor's orders (any numbers);





If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.















