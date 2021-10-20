Auto3M Pro MT4
- Experts
- Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
- Version: 5.635
- Updated: 19 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations
Strategy Overview
AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies.
It utilizes the following indicators:
- Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR
- Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders)
- Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops
- News Filter: Avoids high volatility during economic events
Key Features
- ✔ No martingale or high-risk strategies
- ✔ Flexible risk management:
- Stop Loss: Adjustable via Bollinger Bands, Fibonacci, or fixed points
- Take Profit: Fixed or Fibonacci-based
- Trailing Stop: Dynamic or multiplier-based
- ✔ Money management: Dynamic lot sizing, equity-based profit closing
- ✔ News Filter: Auto-disables trading 5 minutes before/after high-impact news
- ✔ Pending Order Management:
- Auto-cancels stale orders
- Uses Buy Stop/Sell Stop for entries
- ✔ Hedging & Recovery Modes: Optional for risk control
Trading Pairs & Logic
Supported Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY
Entry Rules:
- Buy Stop: Stochastic < 20 + Price > Lower Bollinger Band
- Sell Stop: Stochastic > 90 + Price < Upper Bollinger Band
Trailing Stop activates when price reaches predefined levels.
Backtest Note
Historical data (GBPUSD D1, 2015–2021) used for hypothetical testing.
Past results do not guarantee future profits. Trading involves risk.
Metrics:
- Max Balance Drawdown: 17.4%
- Max Equity Drawdown: 5.9%
Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
- Leverage: 1:100+ (ECN brokers preferred)
- Setup: Enable "Allow WebRequests" in MT4/MT5 for news filtering
(user must manually add allowed URLs)
Compliance Notes
- No Profit Claims: Descriptions avoid guaranteed returns
- No External Links: All support/resources must be via MQL5 channels
- No Broker Promotions: Generic advice only (e.g., "use ECN brokers")
- Anti-Spam: Single product variant (no duplicate "Pro/Lite" versions)
This version ensures full adherence to MQL5 Market rules while maintaining clarity and professionalism.
