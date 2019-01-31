Hedge Guru

Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with all currencies. 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended.

It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss.


Attention:


For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU, using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies simultaneously with low lot size.

High lot sizes elevates the risk if the account balance is lower than 10000 USD with low leverage.

Low lotsize with multiple currencies reduces the risk and maximize the profit.


WARNING:

Hedge Guru uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with Hedge Guru, do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders.

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: Compatible with all currencies, major currencies are recommended with low spread.
  • Time Frame: Compatible with all timeframes, H1 is recommended most.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.
  • Trading Condition: Ranging.
  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 USD for level 8, $10000 USD for level 10.
  • StopLoss parameter adjustment: StopLoss parameter is the most curricial point of the HEDGE GURU. This parameter should be between 300 and 500 pips depending on the currency being used. For each currency, users may find the optimum StopLoss value by using backtest. 

Parameters

  • Lots: Initial lot size.
  • MaximumRisk: Defines the maximum risk for calculation automatic lot size.
  • AutoLot: Enables Hedge Guru to use automatic calculated lot size.
  • MaximumSpread: Checks the spread for placing a new order.
  • MaximumSpread2: Checks the spread for hedging an order.
  • MaximumLevel: Limits the number of hedge orders for an order.
  • TakeProfit: Defines the profit by parity value.
  • StopLoss: Defines the points to hedge an order by pips.




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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Safa Erden
Experts
Definition Pompalamasyon is a fully automated trend trader that performs best on  1 Hour   EURUSD  Chart. This EA uses  Simple Moving Average Indicator ,  Stochastic   Oscilator, RSI and  Ichımoku to define the trade direction and sends an order. While sending an order the EA sets the take profit and stop loss points. Pompalamasyon is not a scalper. There are no risky hedging or martingale strategies used. Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings. Symbol : EURUSD. Time Frame :H1. Broke
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