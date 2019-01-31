Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with all currencies. 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended.

It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss.





Attention:







For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU, using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies simultaneously with low lot size.

High lot sizes elevates the risk if the account balance is lower than 10000 USD with low leverage.

Low lotsize with multiple currencies reduces the risk and maximize the profit.





WARNING:



Hedge Guru uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with Hedge Guru, do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders.

Recommendations

EA Settings : Use default settings.

: Use default settings. Symbol : Compatible with all currencies, major currencies are recommended with low spread.

: Compatible with all currencies, major currencies are recommended with low spread. Time Frame : Compatible with all timeframes, H1 is recommended most .

: Compatible with all timeframes, . Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO. Trading Condition : Ranging.

: Ranging. Minimum Deposit : $5000 USD for level 8, $10000 USD for level 10.

: $5000 USD for level 8, $10000 USD for level 10. StopLoss parameter adjustment: StopLoss parameter is the most curricial point of the HEDGE GURU. This parameter should be between 300 and 500 pips depending on the currency being used. For each currency, users may find the optimum StopLoss value by using backtest.

Parameters

Lots: Initial lot size.

Initial lot size. MaximumRisk: Defines the maximum risk for calculation automatic lot size.

Defines the maximum risk for calculation automatic lot size. AutoLot: Enables Hedge Guru to use automatic calculated lot size.

Enables Hedge Guru to use automatic calculated lot size. MaximumSpread: Checks the spread for placing a new order.

Checks the spread for placing a new order. MaximumSpread2: Checks the spread for hedging an order.

Checks the spread for hedging an order. MaximumLevel: Limits the number of hedge orders for an order.

Limits the number of hedge orders for an order. TakeProfit: Defines the profit by parity value.

Defines the profit by parity value. StopLoss: Defines the points to hedge an order by pips.











