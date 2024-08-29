CrossCheck Trader

The CrossCheck Trader is an advanced EA that cross checks the signal received from the six indicators it is watching and only if it is sure about the trade then the trade is taken. Only high probability trades are taken. This will mean that only two to four trades are made in a month. The EA does well on EURUSD currency pair, on the M15 TimeFrame.


Perfect settings:

- Currency Pair: EURUSD

- Time Frame: M15

- Deposit: 1,000 for every 0.05 in lot size. e.g. ( for 10,000 use 0.5 in lot size).

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TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Orieny Owuor
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This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction. Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit then opens the next trade. This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss. You can set this according to yo
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