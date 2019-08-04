Expert Advisor Description

EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.

Profit target per war is 1% to 5%.

Warmode normal = Longterm strategy

Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy





Parameter Description

StartTrade = Time to start trading / open position

EndTrade = Time to end trading / open position

WarMode = 1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of transactions, high risk high return)

LotMode = 1 -> FixLot, 2 -> VolumeLot

FixLot = Fixed lot in each transaction

VolumeLot = According to balance, ex: balance $1000, volumelot 1000, result lot 0.1

TargetProfit = 1 -> 1%, 2 -> 2%, 3 -> 3%, 4 -> 4%, 5 -> 5% (target profit per trade)

MarketPower = Power of market which will trigger open positions



