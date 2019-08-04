TugOfWar

4

Expert Advisor Description

EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit. 

Profit target per war is 1% to 5%.

Warmode normal = Longterm strategy

Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy


Parameter Description

StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position

EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position

WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of transactions, high risk high return)

LotMode =  1 -> FixLot,  2 -> VolumeLot 

FixLot =  Fixed lot in each transaction

VolumeLot =  According to balance, ex: balance $1000, volumelot 1000, result lot 0.1

TargetProfit =  1 -> 1%, 2 -> 2%, 3 -> 3%, 4 -> 4%, 5 -> 5% (target profit per trade)

MarketPower =  Power of market which will trigger open positions


Reviews 4
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:16 
 

Excelente. Muy buen trabajo, gracias por compartir. Éste tipo de Robot requiere un VPS veloz y un Broker con cuenta RAW, cómo por ejemplo ICM. Saludos

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:24 
 

Good job.

RDI
1482
RDI 2020.10.31 22:08 
 

Thanks For free Erwin good Work!

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Erwin Rustandi
Experts
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Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s
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Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles. Update V2 : Add Multi TimeFrames Features Explanation of EA parameters LotMethod   :  1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System TrailingStart   :  Trailing will activated af
Fractal Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Fractal Plus  is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. I n it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options. Indicators as execution position: 1. Fractal 4 Indicators as Filter: 1. Moving Averages 2. Stochastic Oscillator 3. RSI 4. Alligator Parameter Information: - Lot Mo
SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA: 1. Cut Switch 2. Hedging Recommended settings: TimeFrames = H4 Risk = 0.1 Minimum Balance = 1.000 MaxToBep = 4 Main Parameter Description: - Hedging Mode False = Cut Switch True = Hedging - Max Martingale Level  = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses - Risk = Based % of Balance -MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position - Percent BEP
High Low BreakOut MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame) you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies: - Asian Session BreakOut - European Session BreakOut - US Session Breakout - News Trading - Etc. Main parameter description Notes : order type 4 is not part
DojiExecutor
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
EngulfingInOBOS MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
Stomata MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s youtubeembedcode.com/pl/ http://add-link-exchange.com
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patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.05.22 07:11 
 

Very interesting - weird - idea.

Tested on 20 pairs for 48 hours... slowly losing balance.

EXCEPT GOLD!

Gold seems to perform somewhat - and (so far) max DD -43/0.01 on H1 delivers often 20 or 30 profit / day.

Manual close sometimes a good idea - to let it start again. :-)

NEEDS manual close!?!?

I will test more.

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:16 
 

Excelente. Muy buen trabajo, gracias por compartir. Éste tipo de Robot requiere un VPS veloz y un Broker con cuenta RAW, cómo por ejemplo ICM. Saludos

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.01 21:24 
 

Good job.

RDI
1482
RDI 2020.10.31 22:08 
 

Thanks For free Erwin good Work!

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