SynapseTrader EA

The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities.
The bot will only be activated on days when there are no major fundamental events during the early morning hours for GBP or USD. You can check these events in economic calendars such as Forex Factory, Investing or Trading Economics.

Options to Keep the Bot Active:

Rent a VPS (Virtual Private Server):
You can opt to rent a VPS at a cost of approximately $14 USD per month, which will ensure that the bot is constantly active without interruption.

Leave your PC or Laptop On:

Alternatively, you can keep your PC or laptop on overnight, ensuring that it does not automatically suspend or shut down. This will allow the bot to continue running until its shutdown time.

Actions at the End of the Trade:

If trades are still open at 5:00 AM, the bot you will need to shut down the bot as well as manually close open trades.
Alternatively, you can use a script that closes all open trades if you prefer not to do it manually, these scripts are rented at 30 USD per month.

Account Requirements:

Minimum account amount: 2,500 USD.
Maximum account size: 800,000 USD.
This capital range is designed to ensure that the bot performs optimally, providing adequate room for your trading strategies.

Usage Ratio:

The trading lot size will be calculated using an Excel file provided at the time of bot purchase, you will need to send a message to obtain it. This file will allow you to determine the right lot size for your account, optimizing trades according to your balance and market conditions.

Important Bot Schedule Recommendation:

If you decide to leave the bot active after 5:00 AM, it is important to make sure that there are no fundamental events scheduled after this time (e.g., 6:00 AM or 7:00 AM, depending on New York time). If there is a major event that may affect the currencies you are trading, such as fundamental news for GBP or USD, it is advisable to turn off the bot before it reaches these times to avoid unpredictable market movements.


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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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