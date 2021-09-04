Predator GBPUSD

EA Predator GBPUSD is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators.

The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades.

EA is specially developed for GBPUSD.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Easy to setup, just set defaults.
 + Winrate > 82%.

Recommend:

 + Only use EA with GBPUSD. Time Frame: M1 or M5.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Dirk_Schulz
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Dirk_Schulz 2021.12.07 20:17 
 

Super backtest. Reality is lousy. Hands off!

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