Predator GBPUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 15
EA Predator GBPUSD is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators.
The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades.
EA is specially developed for GBPUSD.
Feature:
+ Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
+ No need in a large initial deposit.
+ Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
+ Position trailing stop is used.
+ Easy to setup, just set defaults.
+ Winrate > 82%.
Recommend:
+ Only use EA with GBPUSD. Time Frame: M1 or M5.
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.
Super backtest. Reality is lousy. Hands off!