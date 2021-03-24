RegressionExpert

The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term.





The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252





Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.





The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003.





Optimization of the advisor is not required. In the process, the advisor's algorithm adjusts the sensitivity of the strategy.





This is NOT a martingale, NOT a grid.





Each position of the advisor is protected by a stop loss.





We recommend using a remote server (VPS).









Settings: