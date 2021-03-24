RegressionExpert
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term.
The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252
Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.
The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003.
Optimization of the advisor is not required. In the process, the advisor's algorithm adjusts the sensitivity of the strategy.
This is NOT a martingale, NOT a grid.
Each position of the advisor is protected by a stop loss.
We recommend using a remote server (VPS).
Settings:
- MaxRisk - Parameter for calculating a trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot = You can limit the maximum lot;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- Fast Period - Fast period of the DynamicRegression indicator;
- Slow Period - Slow period of the DynamicRegression indicator;
- Start trailing - Start trailing stop (if 0 - it does not work);
- Trailing step - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Setting the operating time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour of commencement of trade;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comment to orders;
- Slippage - Slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders;
- MaxTrades - Maximum number of orders in the market;