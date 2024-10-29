Hamster Gold Trading

5

Expert Advisor Hamster Gold Trading is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk.

Bonus: get free 1 EA when you buy EA Hamster Gold Trading. Message me after you purchase.

EA is simple to install and use without the need for set files. The default settings are the standard and recommended setting (for XAUUSD with 2 digits).

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 5.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 200 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 600 (points)
 Use Trailing  = True
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 30 (points)
 Time Start  = 2
 Time End Hour  = 22
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.

Recommend brokers with an 80% commission rebate here.

Reviews 2
Olga Zaychenko
241
Olga Zaychenko 2026.05.12 06:10 
 

Основа робота класна, налаштування можна підібрати під себе і під свій депозит.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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EA Infinity Pips HFT is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed for volatile instruments such as XAUUSD. The system applies a dynamic scalping approach, placing controlled buy and sell positions to capture short-term momentum with fast execution and disciplined risk management. Trades are protected by predefined Stop Loss, structured position management, and optional end-of-day closure to reduce overnight exposure. Settings:     Max Spread      = 30  to 50  (Must be higher than the average s
Golden Liquid
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Expert Golden Liquid is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The EA combines a proprietary trading algorithm with intelligent position management to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions. Its strategy integrates scalping entries with DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) position management, allowing floating positions to be managed through a structured recovery process when predefined conditions are met. Bonus: get free 1 EA when you
Quantum Dark Gold
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Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
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Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions. The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure. To enhance flexibil
Power on EurUsd MT5
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Advisor Power on EURUSD MT5 is a fully automated trading system developed exclusively for EURUSD. The EA uses a multi-currency and multi-timeframe strength correlation strategy to evaluate the relative strength of the Euro and the US Dollar before generating trading signals. Rather than relying solely on the EURUSD chart, the EA analyzes the correlation of multiple related currency pairs to obtain a broader view of market sentiment and improve signal quality. + The strength of EUR is bas
Gold on Ichimoku
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The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Golden Hen
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Expert Golden Hen is an advanced automated trading system engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Its intelligent algorithms monitor extreme tick activity to identify high-probability short-term opportunities, with signal logic aligned to widely used technical indicators for precise entry zones. The strategy incorporates a scalping approach for efficient market exits and controlled exposure. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy insta
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EA Dark Engine is a fully automated trading system engineered for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD). It leverages a proprietary algorithmic framework combining price action analytics, tick-pattern detection, and time-based market monitoring to identify high-probability trading opportunities with precision. The system employs a scalping methodology, designed to capture small, consistent gains during favorable volatility through rapid entries and exits. Integrated risk controls — including adjustabl
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EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Excellence Gold
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EA Excellence Gold MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced execution logic, the EA is designed to adapt to the fast-changing nature of the gold market. Its strategy combines precision scalping with intelligent trade management, using market noise filtering, trend validation, and volatility-based execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary exposure. A key feature of Exc
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Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
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EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
Martingaler Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Marti
Immortal Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing Immortal Trading EA — an advanced multi-currency, multi-timeframe system that seamlessly blends Scalping precision with DCA stability, delivering the perfect balance between performance and risk control. Because the EA's complex strategy requires data of multi currency pairs and multi timeframes simultaneously, MT4 cannot simulate this strategy when backtesting. The backtest results also do not show how the EA works, because the MT4 backtest cannot simulate multiple currency pairs an
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Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
411
Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2026.07.11 13:19 
 

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Olga Zaychenko
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Olga Zaychenko 2026.05.12 06:10 
 

Основа робота класна, налаштування можна підібрати під себе і під свій депозит.

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