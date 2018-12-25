THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated system from Swing, Day Trade and Scalping Trade.

The REVOLUTION Target Achiever can also suitable for no experienced investors/beginners, because this easy to use EA has a very simple and logic trading paramameters setting.

PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN

Recommended : TimeFrame = D1 (Daily), Single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.

Recommended Equiyy : $ 1000 - $ 10.000,-

Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account

In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters as follow :

TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

AddRolloverProfit = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd MaxLossFinalEquity untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved

TargetNewEquity = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit

MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :

lotsBUY = lot size for buying position

lotsSELL = lot size for selling position

stoplossWave = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position

takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position

In order to make sure the stop loss and take profit executed on required closed positons, just change the setting to "true " to activate : ActiveTakeProfitExecutor = true, it means any profit position achieved or higher take profit target points will be closed

ActiveStopLossExecutor = true, it means any loss position achieved or lower stop loss points will be closed

We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.

The EA (Expert Advisor) can be used for the below strategy :

1. Buy or Sell on Open Candle with follow the trend (FT)

2. Average Buy Positions or Sell Positions based on 2 Level

3. Hedging Positions to temporarily control risk

4. Switching Positions - Buy to Sell or Sell to Buy

5. Sideways Positions - Repeat Order and Take Profit several times

6. Follow the trend Simple Moving Average Indicator

7. Manage Lot size buy and sell separately

8. Manage Strategy and Risk Management level to increase profit

9. All planned positions can be seen and drawn on the chart

We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us or Buy Now.