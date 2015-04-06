Solipsism
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations:
- Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO);
- Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO),
where FIBO has the following values:
- Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852;
- Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704;
- Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556.
Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed when one of the two events occurs:
- Total profit in points is reached;
- Total profit in percentage is reached.
I recommend using the EA on flat symbols with a relatively small amplitude.
The best results are achieved on CHFJPY M15.
Options
- Style of trade - trading style (aggressive, moderate, quiet);
- Risk - risk percentage for opening the first trade;
- If Risk=0, lot will be - lot size if Risk=0;
- Step between orders - step between orders;
- Order Number - after the specified number of orders is reached, the lot increase mechanism is activated;
- How much to multiply the next lot - lot increase ratio;
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- EnablePercent - close orders by profit in %;
- Take Persent - % value to close orders;
- Take Points - close orders when reaching the specified profit in points;
- Period ATR - ATR period;
- Period MA - MA period;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- Magic - magic number;
- Comment to Orders - order comment.