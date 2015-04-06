The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations:

Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO);

= MA + ATR * (FIBO); Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO),

where FIBO has the following values:

Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852;

= 1.61852; Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704;

= 3.26704; Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556.

Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed when one of the two events occurs:

Total profit in points is reached;

is reached; Total profit in percentage is reached.

I recommend using the EA on flat symbols with a relatively small amplitude.

The best results are achieved on CHFJPY M15.

Options

Style of trade - trading style (aggressive, moderate, quiet);

- trading style (aggressive, moderate, quiet); Risk - risk percentage for opening the first trade;

- risk percentage for opening the first trade; If Risk=0, lot will be - lot size if Risk=0;

- lot size if Risk=0; Step between orders - step between orders;

- step between orders; Order Number - after the specified number of orders is reached, the lot increase mechanism is activated;

- after the specified number of orders is reached, the lot increase mechanism is activated; How much to multiply the next lot - lot increase ratio;

- lot increase ratio; Take Profit - take profit;

- take profit; Stop Loss - stop loss;

- stop loss; EnablePercent - close orders by profit in %;

- close orders by profit in %; Take Persent - % value to close orders;

- % value to close orders; Take Points - close orders when reaching the specified profit in points;

- close orders when reaching the specified profit in points; Period ATR - ATR period;

- ATR period; Period MA - MA period;

- MA period; Slippage - slippage level;

- slippage level; Magic - magic number;

- magic number; Comment to Orders - order comment.



