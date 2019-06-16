The Revolution Great Achiever FT
- Experts
-
Herry GaniWe are a group of EA developers, trainers, traders and investors who directly invest our money on online forex companies and consistantly monitor their progress and try to develop systems and trading strategy which is suitable with the plan and fund of the member of Online Investor Club
- Version: 4.5
- Updated: 16 June 2019
- Activations: 5
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %
ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!!
THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated system from Swing, Day Trade and Scalping Trade.
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever is also suitable for no experienced traders/investors/beginners, because this easy to use EA has a very simple and logic trading parameters setting, especially in this EA has been provided with AUTO SETTING to achieve 1000 POINTS (10 %)on every trade/account whether only buy positions account or only sell positions account , or both buy sell positions (hedged) account.
PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN
PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account for AUTO_SETTING & 2 % - 100 % for MANUAL_SETTING"
Risk level : Low risk - set target to 2 % up to 10% , Standard Risk - set target to - 10% - 20%, High Risk - set target to 20 % - 100 %
Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account
Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4,
Currency : ALL Currencies plus Gold , use single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.
Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account
In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow :
- TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
- AddRolloverProfit = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd MaxLossFinalEquity untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved
- TargetNewEquity = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit
- MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :
- lotsBUY = lot size for buying position
- lotsSELL = lot size for selling position
- stoplossWave = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position
- takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position
We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.
The EA (Expert Advisor) can be used for the below strategy :
1. Buy or Sell while breakout High or Low
2. Average Buy Positions or Sell Positions based on 5 Level
3. Hedging Positions to temporarily control risk
4. Switching Positions - Buy to Sell or Sell to Buy
5. Sideways Positions - Repeat Order and Take Profit several times
6. Follow the trend auto moving on High or Low Level
7. Follow the trend Simple Moving Average Indicator
8. Manage Lot size buy and sell separately
9. Manage Strategy and Risk Management level to increase profit
10.All planned positions can be seen and drawn on the chart
We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us anytime or Buy/Rent the EA Now, after buying/renting the EA please PM me for detail instructions & quidances on how to use and optimize the EA.
HAPPY TRADING !!