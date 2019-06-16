The Revolution Great Achiever FT

THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated system from Swing, Day Trade and Scalping Trade.

The REVOLUTION Great Achiever is also suitable for no experienced traders/investors/beginners, because this easy to use EA has a very simple and logic trading parameters setting, especially in this EA has been provided with AUTO SETTING to achieve 1000 POINTS (10 %)on every trade/account whether only buy positions account or only sell positions account , or both buy sell positions (hedged) account.





PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN

PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account for AUTO_SETTING & 2 % - 100 % for MANUAL_SETTING"

Risk level : Low risk - set target to 2 % up to 10% , Standard Risk - set target to - 10% - 20%, High Risk - set target to 20 % - 100 %

Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account

Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4,

Currency : ALL Currencies plus Gold , use single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.

Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account

In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow :

TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

AddRolloverProfit = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd MaxLossFinalEquity untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved

TargetNewEquity = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit

MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :