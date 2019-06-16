The Revolution Great Achiever FT

The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %

 

ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!!

THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system from Swing, Day Trade and Scalping Trade.

The REVOLUTION Great Achiever is also suitable for no experienced traders/investors/beginners, because this easy to use EA has a very simple and logic trading parameters setting, especially in this EA has been provided with AUTO SETTING to achieve 1000 POINTS (10 %)on every  trade/account whether only buy positions account or only sell positions account ,  or both buy sell positions (hedged) account.


PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN 

PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account for AUTO_SETTING & 2 % - 100 % for MANUAL_SETTING"

Risk level : Low risk - set target to 2 % up to 10% , Standard Risk - set target to - 10% - 20%, High Risk - set target to 20 % - 100 % 

Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account

Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4, 

Currency : ALL Currencies plus Gold , use single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.

Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account

In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow :

  • TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
  • AddRolloverProfit  = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd   MaxLossFinalEquity  untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved
  • TargetNewEquity    = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit  
  • MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :

  • lotsBUY  = lot size for buying position
  • lotsSELL = lot size for selling position
  • stoplossWave  = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position
  • takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position

We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or  switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.

The EA (Expert Advisor) can be used for the below strategy :
 1. Buy or Sell while breakout High or Low
 2. Average Buy Positions or Sell Positions based on 5 Level
 3. Hedging Positions to temporarily control risk
 4. Switching Positions - Buy to Sell or Sell to Buy
 5. Sideways Positions - Repeat Order and Take Profit several times
 6. Follow the trend auto moving on High or Low Level
 7. Follow the trend Simple Moving Average Indicator
 8. Manage Lot size buy and sell separately
 9. Manage Strategy and Risk Management level to increase profit
10.All  planned positions can be seen and drawn on the chart

We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t  hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us anytime or Buy/Rent the EA Now, after buying/renting the EA please PM me for detail instructions & quidances on how to use and optimize the EA. 

HAPPY TRADING !!





























































































































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In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Red Fire
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
Red Star
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The RedStar trading robot combines a unique system for determining the increase in the amplitude of trend movements and a unique system for tracking market positions within these trends. The built-in algorithm for determining narrow price ranges at the stages of their origin allows the adviser to gently exit the drawdowns with minimal losses and continue to increase profits. It is recommended that you use a VPS server. Trading Instruments (TF - 5M): EURJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, GBPUS
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
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