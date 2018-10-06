Big Hunter

5


The Multi Strategy Trading Robot

This automated trading robot always uses stop loss.

Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold, but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing tradingmomentum trading, position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions.

Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable and change depending on the market condition and the price range.

The robot is developed in such a way to avoid trading in the ranged market. Therefore, sometimes you might see no trades for  a few days. In fact, it's designed to trade like a professional trader and most of the times it takes positions with respect to daily time frame.

This expert does not look for small profits as you may guess from its name. It usually closes bad trades before they hit the stops.

No martingale, No hedge, No scalping.

Sometimes, you might see two trades in different directions, but it rarely happens. That does not mean it hedges. This only occurs when two opposite strategies (Like swing and position) get triggered in a few hours and even in a few days.

In order to be a good trader, you need to have a strategy, discipline, and the last but not the least, patience! There is nothing to be worried about if you don't have the first two factors. You just need to be patient and Big Hunter will take care of the rest!

Unique feature:

Money Management:

The unique feature about this product is the money management. Depending on market condition and price range, each trade has different SL, TP, Breakeven, Trailing stop and Risk. In fact, this is how professional traders trade. Although trading is difficult, I believe you don't need to know the rocket science to be a good trader! Even best strategies fail if they are not combined with a proper money management. This robot utilizes a sophisticated mathematical formula to handle the money management. In other word, it is programmed to recover from several losses that you've had for a period of time.

Other features:

Multi strategy trading:

If one strategy lets you down for a period of time, other strategies will help you recover some losses. That's the main purpose of multi strategy trading.

Slippage filter:

We all know that we can't avoid slippage. Specially when we have stop orders. Big Hunter closes stop order trades, which triggered by huge slippage, immediately (for example; more than 2.5$ slippage in gold). According to the statistics, adjusting the stop loss level will almost always end up losing more money, anyway. Therefore, we prefer to close bad trades in smaller losses.

Trading range filter:

Based on the algorithm given to Big Hunter, it usually does not trade in a choppy market. Professional traders never trade in such a condition, because market doesn't have a clear direction and most trades get stopped out.

Dynamic stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven,...:

Most robots trade with static parameters, no matter what the market condition is. Big Hunter takes into account different variables and only after assigns these parameters, depending on the market condition.

Trading conditions:

Time frame: Daily(mandatory).

Broker: Any broker with leverage of 1/100 or more and a reasonable margin for gold. Your chart should have smooth candle sticks.  

GMT Offset: It is designed for gmt+2 brokers. You may need to change the gmtw and gmtp in the expert properties according to your broker gmt offset. It's tested on IcMarkets, OANDA and Dukascopy.





Reviews 2
ZHE WEI
1236
ZHE WEI 2018.11.06 09:25 
 

This is a set and forget ea, and you do not need to worry about the risky.. the balance setting... the trading method...

The live result is also same like demo account if your broker or vps is enough fast for the execute order.

The only thing you need is your patience.

I will update my result base on live account for next several months.

(25 jan)

I consider to downgrade the star rate to 3 stars as the performce of the robot became bad in the adjustment market, as we dont know when the adjustment phase end, i will communicate with author about the solution. Will back and update if situation become good enough.

(16-feb)

I faced the situation of adjustment market and gold price go up and down. I considered ea should not open trade even though it can control the frequency of opening trades under adjustment market. But very disapointed, it can not be. Myabe need patience but this time i have a littile dissapointed with it. As author said, we cannot predict market future, the future maybe good, maybe bad, you think the long trend will be soon come but who can make sure about that? Maybe the adjustment market will keep so long time.

(13-mar-19)

The ea got the good performance in the trend markets, and we need only patience and suitable rw value. I returned the ea with 5 stars and will report the performance after several months live account running.

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THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
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ZHE WEI
1236
ZHE WEI 2018.11.06 09:25 
 

This is a set and forget ea, and you do not need to worry about the risky.. the balance setting... the trading method...

The live result is also same like demo account if your broker or vps is enough fast for the execute order.

The only thing you need is your patience.

I will update my result base on live account for next several months.

(25 jan)

I consider to downgrade the star rate to 3 stars as the performce of the robot became bad in the adjustment market, as we dont know when the adjustment phase end, i will communicate with author about the solution. Will back and update if situation become good enough.

(16-feb)

I faced the situation of adjustment market and gold price go up and down. I considered ea should not open trade even though it can control the frequency of opening trades under adjustment market. But very disapointed, it can not be. Myabe need patience but this time i have a littile dissapointed with it. As author said, we cannot predict market future, the future maybe good, maybe bad, you think the long trend will be soon come but who can make sure about that? Maybe the adjustment market will keep so long time.

(13-mar-19)

The ea got the good performance in the trend markets, and we need only patience and suitable rw value. I returned the ea with 5 stars and will report the performance after several months live account running.

Amon79
62
Amon79 2018.10.16 01:30 
 

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