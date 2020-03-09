Stp

For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)

STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows the user to minimize loss of funds from unprofitable transactions.
The Expert Advisor works on a specific manual, in which a custom trend indicator aggregates transactions into a special info stream, while a special macro embedded in the Expert Advisor filters entry points to the transaction and, accordingly, exit from it, which allows the buyer to regulate a certain a number of parameters, minimize the quantitative ratio of losing and winning trades and ensure a surplus of profitable trades, minimizing costs. The trading advisor contains special program parameters and macros that help ensure the dynamism of profitability.
STP does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on the increased multiplicity of the lot for the sake of security from going to minus and the absence of a high risk of losing a deposit when opening losing trades with an increased lot.



Advisor can work on any leverage.

Deposit from $ 100, GBPUSD

Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.
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EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Blue Diamond
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Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD. Follow us on Telegram:   https://t.me/DreamDealsCompany To receive a FREE Live Demo version of EA, contact us via: dreamdeals.forex@gmail.com   AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%). Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase.  Blue Diamond is about press/ news re
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FullTrading is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
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