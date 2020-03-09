For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)





STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows the user to minimize loss of funds from unprofitable transactions.

The Expert Advisor works on a specific manual, in which a custom trend indicator aggregates transactions into a special info stream, while a special macro embedded in the Expert Advisor filters entry points to the transaction and, accordingly, exit from it, which allows the buyer to regulate a certain a number of parameters, minimize the quantitative ratio of losing and winning trades and ensure a surplus of profitable trades, minimizing costs. The trading advisor contains special program parameters and macros that help ensure the dynamism of profitability.

STP does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on the increased multiplicity of the lot for the sake of security from going to minus and the absence of a high risk of losing a deposit when opening losing trades with an increased lot.













Advisor can work on any leverage.





Deposit from $ 100, GBPUSD





Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.