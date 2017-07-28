Price Breakthrough EA

  • Experts
  • Jun Hu
    Jun Hu

    Jun Hu

    Bachelor degree in 2009 into the foreign exchange market, trading development began in 2011,familiar with MT4, MT5, C/C + + language, and the domestic futures part programming language.
    Quality assurance:
    1) the program will fully implement all of your requirements;
    10 topics 37 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Note: the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best.

The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all open positions in two possible ways: optional trailing stop or protection stop. The attached screenshot shows the example of parameters and testing, configured time period, broker spread for different symbols, etc. Please check the initial deposit and testing result figures, such as winning profit, profit and loss ratio in the attached screenshots.


Parameter

  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread. If the spread exceeds this value, trades will be removed and the EA will suspended pending for stopTime minutes. Values: XAUUSD-100, USDJPY-50, EURUSD-50
  • Stoptime - as stated above: when the spread is large, the EA will stop trading for the specified period (here 10 minutes).
  • Inp- technical indicators parameters, generally the whole value, can be 12, 18, 24, etc.
  • TimeFrame - timeframe, recommended H1, M30
  • Fixedlot - fixed lot value, if 0 - this parameter is not used; if greater than 0 this will be the traded lot. If set to 0.1, each trade will be opened with 0.1 lots.
  • Risk_per_trade - automated lot calculation based on risk percent of account balance. E.g. balance is $1000, you set 1, then loss per trade will be $1000*1%=10
  • SL- stop loss
  • TP- take profit
  • TrailingStop- tracking stop; if set to 0, then not used
  • StartTrailingStop - trailing start value. If set to 20, the trailing stop function will be activated after reaching 20 profit points
  • ProtectStop - protection of stop; if set to 0, then not used
  • StartProtectStop - fixed stop protection level. If set to 200, the function will protect 200 points after the loss
  • Magic- order ID
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Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
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