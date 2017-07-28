Price Breakthrough EA
- Experts
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Jun HuBachelor degree in 2009 into the foreign exchange market, trading development began in 2011,familiar with MT4, MT5, C/C + + language, and the domestic futures part programming language.
Quality assurance:
1) the program will fully implement all of your requirements;
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Note: the spread value, the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best.
The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all open positions in two possible ways: optional trailing stop or protection stop. The attached screenshot shows the example of parameters and testing, configured time period, broker spread for different symbols, etc. Please check the initial deposit and testing result figures, such as winning profit, profit and loss ratio in the attached screenshots.
Parameter
- MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread. If the spread exceeds this value, trades will be removed and the EA will suspended pending for stopTime minutes. Values: XAUUSD-100, USDJPY-50, EURUSD-50
- Stoptime - as stated above: when the spread is large, the EA will stop trading for the specified period (here 10 minutes).
- Inp- technical indicators parameters, generally the whole value, can be 12, 18, 24, etc.
- TimeFrame - timeframe, recommended H1, M30
- Fixedlot - fixed lot value, if 0 - this parameter is not used; if greater than 0 this will be the traded lot. If set to 0.1, each trade will be opened with 0.1 lots.
- Risk_per_trade - automated lot calculation based on risk percent of account balance. E.g. balance is $1000, you set 1, then loss per trade will be $1000*1%=10
- SL- stop loss
- TP- take profit
- TrailingStop- tracking stop; if set to 0, then not used
- StartTrailingStop - trailing start value. If set to 20, the trailing stop function will be activated after reaching 20 profit points
- ProtectStop - protection of stop; if set to 0, then not used
- StartProtectStop - fixed stop protection level. If set to 200, the function will protect 200 points after the loss
- Magic- order ID