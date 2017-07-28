Price Breakthrough EA

Note: the spread value, the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best.

The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all open positions in two possible ways: optional trailing stop or protection stop. The attached screenshot shows the example of parameters and testing, configured time period, broker spread for different symbols, etc. Please check the initial deposit and testing result figures, such as winning profit, profit and loss ratio in the attached screenshots.





Parameter