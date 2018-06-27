With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex.

This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means:

no optimization is needed;

the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs;

you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change.

This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with MT4 in a past period with the Strategy Tester.

The EA is based on a complex theory, important to understand is the concept of Overlay in a specific Timeframe (e.g. 5, 10 or 15 days), that is an envelope of prices in the last days, and helps understanding where the value is and if the value is stable or not.

Testing on all pairs in 15 months with lot=0.6 the result is:

profit 210%

% win 75%

DD below 10%

You can check general/detailed results in screenshots; normally positions are opened for many days.

Important: when backtesting, ONLY use M1 timeframe, it is mandatory. If the testing is too slow, you can use "open prices only". You need at least 2 years of data with M1 and M30 timeframes.

In order to run on a real or demo account, just attach to only one chart. You can adjust the refresh rate input parameter (recommended value=5, see below) and lot size.





Input parameters

The EA has already default input parameters tested for good performance, you only need to adjust lot size and data refresh rate.