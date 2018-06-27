Multiday Overlay Strategy

With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex.

This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means:

  • no optimization is needed;
  • the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs;
  • you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change.

This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with MT4 in a past period with the Strategy Tester.

The EA is based on a complex theory, important to understand is the concept of Overlay in a specific Timeframe (e.g. 5, 10 or 15 days), that is an envelope of prices in the last days, and helps understanding where the value is and if the value is stable or not.

Testing on all pairs in 15 months with lot=0.6 the result is:

  • profit 210%
  • % win 75%
  • DD below 10%

You can check general/detailed results in screenshots; normally positions are opened for many days.

Important: when backtesting, ONLY use M1 timeframe, it is mandatory. If the testing is too slow, you can use "open prices only". You need at least 2 years of data with M1 and M30 timeframes.

In order to run on a real or demo account, just attach to only one chart. You can adjust the refresh rate input parameter (recommended value=5, see below) and lot size.


Input parameters

The EA has already default input parameters tested for good performance, you only need to adjust lot size and data refresh rate.

  • "bars M30 for base Overlay": defines a "shorter" Overlay; this is an integer number (1= 30 mins). For instance, 240 is a 5 days Overlay. Recommended value between 240 and 330.
  • "number of bars multiplicator for long Overlay": defines a "longer" Overlay, calculated as the "shorter" Overlay length multiplied for this real number. Recommended value between 2 and 3.
  • "lot size": lot size. Recommended 0.6 for each 10000 USD in account. Recommended minimum lot is 0.05.
  • "Magic": Magic Number.
  • "minutes in wait after breakout": a virtual order becomes a real order only if price keeps higher than virtual order level for this number of minutes.
  • "multiplies Stop Loss to obtain Take Profit": Take Profit level is equal to Stop loss level multiplied for this real number (Stop loss is calculated by the EA).
  • "multiplies Take Profit to obtain Trailing Stop": Trailing Stop is equal to Take Profit level multiplied for this real number.
  • "multiplies Trailing Stop to obtain Trailing Step": Trailing Step is equal to Trailing Stop level multiplied for this real number.
  • "days in wait before cancelling a virtual order": a virtual order will be cancelled after this number of days (integer).
  • "use Close as an exit condition": an order will be closed if price activity is above threshold and price is above Trailing level.
  • "rate in minutes for data refresh": all internal data are recalculated every "rate" minutes. When testing, recommended 180 or higher, depending on machine resources. It can be lower on real accounts (recommended: 5).
  • "days in wait before closing an order": if an open order has a profit >0 but is lower than trailing level, after this number of days will be closed.
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THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
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