Perfection

Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements.

The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which will be used for placing positions in the market movement direction. All calculated levels are displayed in the information panel on the chart. The levels are updated every week.

The robot's algorithm consists of two main modules, which work independently of each other, and position management modules. The first module opens positions with a reduced volume. The second module is activated only when the first one encounters problems.

Auxiliary modules: position trailing based on profit percentage of the deposit, stop loss trailing of positions of the second module, partial closure of volume of the second module's positions.

The robot actively uses the position locking strategy. For example, if there are active positions left on Friday night, the robot will set a lock on these positions. Thus, it grants protection from price gaps on Monday.


Unique features

  • supports multicurrency trading
  • Strict control of profit and risk
  • does not depend on start time
  • calculated levels are the same for all brokers
  • does not use indicators
  • does not use averaging algorithms
  • no binding to a specific timeframe
  • flexible algorithm allows for customization to any currency pair


Features

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD
  • Timeframe: any
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Minimum volume step: 0.01 lot
  • Execution: fast (ECN)
  • Quotes: five-digit
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Average position holding time: 3 day
  • Maximum position holding time: up to 10 days
  • Maximum number of positions per pair: up to 20


Features

  • The robot features the virt_coef parameter, which is responsible for sharing risks. This is the ratio of the actual deposit division. That is, if virt_coef=4, the robot will work only with a quarter of the deposit. When this parameter is increased, the total volume of positions will be reduced. In addition, the size of the maximum losses will also reduce proportionally. For example, virt_coef=4 and SL=40% by default. At virt_coef=8, stop loss should be set to SL=20%. And so on.
  • The robot does not react to the price noise. It filters out the minor fluctuations.


Disadvantages

  • The robot requires good execution
  • The robot requires low spreads
  • The robot entirely depends on the settings


Settings

  • identifier - identifier, similar to magic. It must also be changed when more than one instance of the robot is running.
  • info - information panel
  • hour_start - operation start hour, if there are no positions
  • hour_end - operation end hour
  • virt_coef - deposit division ratio to calculate volumes and risks
  • percent_lot - lot percentage
  • percent_close - profit closure percentage for all positions
  • percent_close_for_tags - profit closure percentage for individual grids in the series
  • SL - stop loss based on deposit
  • exponent_Fib - coefficient of the Fibonacci number to start the trailing from.
  • step - grid step of the first module
  • indent - grid indent
  • PartClose_ON - enable partial profit taking for the positions of the second module
  • step_tral - trailing step in points for the second module
  • step_fg - step of the positions of the second module
  • num_fg - the number of positions of the second module
  • range_fg - distance from the calculated level in points, when all positions in a series become profitable
  • Accelerator_on - module for filtering the price noise
  • magic - unique number. It must be changed when more than one instance of the robot is running.

The default settings of the robot are designed for EURUSD. Description of the remaining settings will be provided in the comments.

Warning: when using multicurrency trading, make sure you change identifier and magic ! Also, you can not test the robot in the same terminal where the robot is already trading!

Signals (risk 40%) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/317438

Signals (risk 20%) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/331567

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RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
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