Broker
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Broker
Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market.
Advisor Benefits
- works on any time period
- works with any trade symbol
- no parameters that need optimization
- on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation
Advisor Parameters
- lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trading position as a percentage of the deposit
- tp_and_sl = 250 - tekprofit and stop loss in points
Recommendations for working with an advisor
- You can install the EA on the EURUSD chart for any other trading symbol, but then you may have to change the tp_and_sl parameter
- Any time period, I personally recommend H4
- Set the parameter lot_persent = 1
- Set the parameter tp_and_sl = 300
- Allow the adviser to trade and enjoy it work