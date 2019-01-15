Broker

Broker

Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market.

Advisor Benefits

  • works on any time period
  • works with any trade symbol
  • no parameters that need optimization
  • on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation

Advisor Parameters

  1. lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trading position as a percentage of the deposit
  2. tp_and_sl = 250 - tekprofit and stop loss in points

Recommendations for working with an advisor

  1. You can install the EA on the EURUSD chart for any other trading symbol, but then you may have to change the tp_and_sl parameter
  2. Any time period, I personally recommend H4
  3. Set the parameter lot_persent = 1
  4. Set the parameter tp_and_sl = 300
  5. Allow the adviser to trade and enjoy it work
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Experts
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Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
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