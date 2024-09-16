Simos MT4

5
Description of Simo: an innovative robot with a unique trading system

Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.

Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decisions based on market sentiment. Unlike other trading robots, Simo stands out with its unique approach to trading and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. It goes through the entire history and many currency pairs with a single setting, demonstrating a unique trading system.

You can start working with Simo with a deposit of $10,000 and a lot of 0.01. The robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.

Parameters
  • Volume Orders Seria: Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field).
  • Money Management Enabled: Activates risk management depending on the deposit.
  • Money Management Calculation: Determines the risk adjustment depending on the basic virtual deposit.
  • Limitation of orders in a series: Limitation on the number of orders in a series.
  • StopLoss: Stop loss level.
  • TakeProfit: Take profit level.
  • Start of Trailing Stop: Start of trailing stop.
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop level.
  • Filling Type: Filling type based on the remainder.
  • Magic Number: Magic number.
Simo is a unique tool that allows traders to effectively manage their trades and adapt to any market conditions, ensuring maximum profit.



Reviews 1
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.09.26 00:47 
 

I liked the stable tests. but as I understand it, it will take time for the first transaction for the bot to conduct training. maybe I'll write later

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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
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Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.09.26 00:47 
 

I liked the stable tests. but as I understand it, it will take time for the first transaction for the bot to conduct training. maybe I'll write later

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