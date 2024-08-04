FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT. ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN.

Promining Ai Currency is a very advanced fully automated trading algorithm. Its a combination premium strategy of multiple HFT indicators and equipped the most advanced filter function which you can control market profitability.

TIMEFRAME: MULTI-TIMEFRAME setfile click here

Pairs: GOLD XAUUSD



Suitable on Prop firm management by settings its properties settings when daily max target DD/loss limit reach the EA will automatically close all positions and turn off the autotrading mode and it will automatically resume on the following/next day.

FEATURES

CAUTION: News Filter can not back testing. This will cause back testing results to be inaccurate, because News Filter will help EA remove bad trades to limit Drawdown.



How to install

Must use VPS to provides fast execution speeds and low latency, that keeps connected and keeps on trading.

Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter:

https: //nfs.faireconomy.media

Filesets available download link click here

If You need help and support, You can direct message me anytime.





DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT LIVE PERFORMANCE





