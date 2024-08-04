Promining Ai Currency

PROMO SALE!!!

FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT.
ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN.

Promining Ai Currency is a very advanced fully automated trading algorithm. Its a combination premium strategy of multiple HFT indicators and equipped the most advanced filter function which you can control market profitability.

 

TIMEFRAME: MULTI-TIMEFRAME setfile click here

Pairs: GOLD XAUUSD

Suitable on Prop firm management by settings its properties settings when daily max target DD/loss limit reach the EA will automatically close all positions and turn off the autotrading mode and it will automatically resume on the following/next day.

FEATURES

  • Running multiple Timeframes simultaneously
  • Advanced Trading Time Scheduler (Mon-to-Sunday)
  • Advanced News Filter  (Local Pc time and Brokers Time supported)
  • Advance Account Protector Limit in Amount
  • Confluence Detector
  • Market Spike Volatility Filter Tuner
  • Compatible to any Currency pairs at any timeframe which you can fine tune on its settings.
  • Preset file provided can be found at comments.
  • Free Demo available to download

CAUTION: News Filter can not back testing. This will cause back testing results to be inaccurate, because News Filter will help EA remove bad trades to limit Drawdown.

How to install

  • Must use VPS to provides fast execution speeds and low latency, that keeps connected and keeps on trading.

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter:
    https: //nfs.faireconomy.media

  • Filesets available download link click here 

If You need help and support, You can direct message me anytime.


DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT LIVE PERFORMANCE 




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Rikky Patia
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THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
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1 (1)
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Rikky Patia
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In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
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The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
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