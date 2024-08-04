Promining Ai Currency
- Experts
-
Rene Taborete RepunteI am a FOREX trader and also a software engineer. I have over ten years experience in FOREX trading and another five in coding. My exposure to both trading manually and coding automated solutions puts me in a unique position to deliver the best results when it comes to coding robots.
- Version: 8.5
- Updated: 4 August 2024
- Activations: 5
PROMO SALE!!!
FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT.
ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN.
Promining Ai Currency is a very advanced fully automated trading algorithm. Its a combination premium strategy of multiple HFT indicators and equipped the most advanced filter function which you can control market profitability.
TIMEFRAME: MULTI-TIMEFRAME setfile click here
Pairs: GOLD XAUUSD
Suitable on Prop firm management by settings its properties settings when daily max target DD/loss limit reach the EA will automatically close all positions and turn off the autotrading mode and it will automatically resume on the following/next day.
FEATURES
- Running multiple Timeframes simultaneously
- Advanced Trading Time Scheduler (Mon-to-Sunday)
- Advanced News Filter (Local Pc time and Brokers Time supported)
- Advance Account Protector Limit in Amount
- Confluence Detector
- Market Spike Volatility Filter Tuner
- Compatible to any Currency pairs at any timeframe which you can fine tune on its settings.
- Preset file provided can be found at comments.
- Free Demo available to download
CAUTION: News Filter can not back testing. This will cause back testing results to be inaccurate, because News Filter will help EA remove bad trades to limit Drawdown.
How to install
-
Must use VPS to provides fast execution speeds and low latency, that keeps connected and keeps on trading.
-
Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter:
https: //nfs.faireconomy.media
-
Filesets available download link click here
If You need help and support, You can direct message me anytime.
DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT LIVE PERFORMANCE