Swing Price Action Trader


Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)

 

How to trade with SPA Trader?

SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic and Semi-Automatic trading. It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and by false setting, then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader...

The SPA Trader is the next generation of our updated product Two Forces. By this version, ...Read full it here( English reader) Đọc đầy đủ Tiếng Việt ở đây

Swing & Price Action Trader Options and Settings

Main settings

  • Auto trading: true/false, if set true, it trades automatically, if false, semi auto.
  • Money Management: true/false, if set to true,it will calculate the risk for stop loss in % bases of balance. For example risk 2%, stop loss 100 pips, balance 10K, then a lot size of 0.20 lots will be opened. The stop loss depends on the conditions ...
  • Risk management: True/false settings. If set to true, then it works for stop loss and take profit according to the ATR settings below; the lot size will be as set fixed lot size.
  • Stop loss, Take Profit and trailing stop work only, if Risk management...
  • ATR settings: ATR is our shortform for Average Trading Range of an instrument. Take the ATR Time Frame for Day and give the number of days you prefer to, it will calculated the average of the volatility of that instrument in pips, then you set the percent for profit taking 01-03 accordingly. For example: EURUSD has an average of 80 pips/day, you put 60% for Tp01, then after EURUSD moves 60%*80pips=48 pips in your favor, it will take a given XYZ % as set for Tp01 partially in % and move your stop loss to break even automatically. Tp02 taken, then trailing stop starts.
  • Magic Number: It helps you to trade with same product in different Time frames by putting other magic number.
  • Closed_Rule 1 refers to the Averages setting part, ...
  • TF can be changed to different time frames and working on your current used time frame as well as you use the same time frame.
  • Closed_Rules 2 functions like the first one but it refers to Strength X only
  • Strength X is the first force of the market and the strength is encrypted in digit to measure the strength of force X to provide trader a signal, where the market likely goes( Long indicates a uptrend, short indicates a down trend and flat indicates non trending market at that moment)
  • The shortlevel and longlevel refer to the force X, for by measuring them at certain levels, then it will provide trader the signal that the current market condition is likely ups, downs or flat and the levels are encrypted in digits to chose.
  • Closed_Rules 3 functions like the first one but it refers to Strength Y only
  • Strength Y is the second force of the market and the strength is encrypted in digit to measure the strength of force Y to provide trader a signal, where the market likely goes( Long indicates a uptrend, short indicates a down trend and flat indicates non trending market at that moment)
  • The shortlevel and longlevel refer to the force Y, for by measuring them at certain levels, then it will provide trader the signal that the current market condition is likely ups, downs or flat and the levels are encrypted in digits to chose.
  • Closed_Rule 4 functions like the first one but it refers to the Momentum ...
  • All Rules from 1-4 are matched in the same direction...
Note: The SPA Trader can work in different ways according to traders need, so we do not code as fixed but let the free space for traders to customize their actual needs. 


Alert and notification options

  • Show pop-up messages - Set "true" to receive pop-up notifications
  • Send an e-mail - Set "true" to receive a notification e-mail
  • Send mobile notifications - Set "true" to receive mobile notifications
  • Play an alert sound - Set "true" to receive an audible notification

 

Display on chart

On the chart  Acc will be visible and the trading conditions will be provided to trader via text such as:short/long/flat on both strengths X and Y and those strengths will be averaged accordingly to identify the best trend to trade.

Note: This tool is a very help full in counting Elliott wave if you are familiar with EW analysis and know how to count the waves 


Trade well!

 Tradingscenes


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2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
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