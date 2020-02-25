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Win Sniper Follow is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries.

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.





Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.





This EA does NOT use any grid, martingale or any other risky trading style.





The EA is made to be plug-and-play with a very easy setup. The EA will auto-adapt to each individual account size, and will automatically choose which pairs to run and will determine lot size based on historical drawdown periods of the selected pair. So you can start the EA on a 100$ account or 100.000$, it will automatically choose the best setup. The EA also has the ability to randomize the trades, SL, TP and other variables, so that each user of the EA will have slightly different trades. This will ensure that even when many people use the EA on the same broker, it will not affect execution and broker manipulation will be very difficult. It also shows the robustness of the EA which doesn't need a specific set of parameters to work. The EA works best on these pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, AUDJPY AND XAUUSD. I reccomend using 1 pair trading for long run with this EA and open function (true) with main strategies of this EA, see more the clip vdo. BUY_Strategy, SELL_Strategy are main function you can turn on it (true). BUY_Strategy2, SELL_Strategy2 are option function you can turn off it(false).

Concepts Candlestick Technical recommend M15, M30, H1, H4

Follow Trend and Scalping Technical

Easy to setup on MT4 Chart

Smart EA for newbie trader to advance trader

No martingale

100$ Minimum deposit

Parameter list TP_Pips : 17 is recommend 17pips for EURUSD

: 17 is recommend 17pips for EURUSD SL_Pips : 0 is recommend no stop loss

: 0 is recommend no stop loss Fast_Period1 : 20 is Simple Moving average period 20 for CutOff system

: 20 is Simple Moving average period 20 for CutOff system Slow_Period1 : 200 is Simple Moving average period 200 CutOff system

: 200 is Simple Moving average period 200 CutOff system BUY_Strategy : (False) is turn off the main BUY strategy, (True) is Turn on the main Buy Strategy

: (False) is turn off the main BUY strategy, (True) is Turn on the main Buy Strategy Sell_Strategy : (False) is turn off the main Sell strategy, (True) is Turn on the main Sell Strategy

: (False) is turn off the main Sell strategy, (True) is Turn on the main Sell Strategy Close_Long_Position : (True) is turn on CutOff system BUY side, (False) is Turn off CutOff system BUY side

: (True) is turn on CutOff system BUY side, (False) is Turn off CutOff system BUY side Close_Short_Position : (True) is turn on CutOff system Sell side, (False) is Turn off CutOff system Sell side

: (True) is turn on CutOff system Sell side, (False) is Turn off CutOff system Sell side BUY_Strategy2 : (True) is turn on the second BUY strategy (H1) , (False) is Turn off the second Buy Strategy (H1)

: (True) is turn on the second BUY strategy (H1) , (False) is Turn off the second Buy Strategy (H1) SELL_Strategy2 : (True) is turn on the second SELL strategy (H1) , (False) is Turn off the second SELL Strategy (H1)

: (True) is turn on the second SELL strategy (H1) , (False) is Turn off the second SELL Strategy (H1) MagicNumber : Number of EA strategy

: Number of EA strategy next open trade after time : 30 minutes

maximum trade duration : 24 Hours



: 24 Hours minimum trade duration : 60 minutes

: 60 minutes TradeSize : 0.1 is lot size volume

: 0.1 is lot size volume MaxSpread : 3.0 is EA work under spread 3.0

: 3.0 is EA work under spread 3.0 adjusted is Onlnit : 4 is Slippage

: 4 is Slippage MaxOpen Trades : 80 orders for your account working

: 80 orders for your account working MaxLongTrades : 40 orders for your account working on BUY Side

: 40 orders for your account working on BUY Side MaxShortTrades : 40 orders for you account working on SELL Side

: 40 orders for you account working on SELL Side Hedging : (True) is turn on Heding system, (False) is turn off Heding system



