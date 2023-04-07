MavericksProPlus

The MaverickProPlus is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy.

In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit.

So the risk associated with normal grid/Martingale strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.

Back tested for 5 years (2015 to 2019) of real tick data and passed successfully with draw-down around 34% at aggressive mode and around 27% at low risk mode.





setting

LostSizeIncrementAt : 500 (aggressive mode).

ShowInfoPanel : true

Turbo = false

Deposit =300 base currency





The brokers execution slippage does not effect this EA. However the spread of EURUSD should not be more than 1.00 pips.

The EA is design to earn money around 5% to 10% per month.

This EA is a extension of Mavericks EA(it is a another product). Mavericks EA returned around 2.5 to 3.5% per month since it is release in 2018 without any major draw-down.

The Mavericks EA series are extensively tested so this series of EA are having comparatively low risk than any other grid/martingale system.





Recommendations

EA Settings : Use default settings or set files.

: Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD.

: EURUSD. Time Frame : M30.

: M30. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, not a FIFO compliance (IC market is working well as per current live test)

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, not a FIFO compliance (IC market is working well as per current live test) Minimum Deposit : $1000 base currency,

Money Management:

Withdraw the the profit every 3 month until the initial investment is recovered.

Parameters

MagicNum : Magic number of EA for trade identification .

: . StartHour : Trade starting hours.

: EndHour : Trade ending hours .

FridayTrade : Enable/Disable trade on Friday.

MondayTrade : Enable/Disable trade on Monday.

: FixlotSize : fix Lot size.

IsFixLotsSize : Enable/Disable auto increment of lot size .

MaxTakeProfit : Max Take Profit.

MaxStoplost : Max Stop lost .

. LostSizeIncrementAt : lot size increment by 0.01 for this amount. aggressive mode 1000 and low risk mode 1500

TradeOperation : Can assign to monitor the trade it will not take any new trade.

TradeDirection : User can specify the direction of trade. by default it is both short and long direction.

TradeDisable : EA will not enter any new trade.

: ShowInfoPanel : Display various Information on the info panel Display. set to false during back testing. It will speed-up the back testing process