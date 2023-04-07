MavericksProPlus

The MaverickProPlus is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy.

In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit.

So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy. 

Back tested for 5 years (2015 to 2019) of real tick data and passed successfully with draw-down around 34% at aggressive mode and around 27% at low risk mode.


setting

  • LostSizeIncrementAt : 500 (aggressive mode). 
  • ShowInfoPanel           : true
  • Turbo                       = false
  • Deposit                    =300 base currency


The brokers execution slippage does not effect this EA. However the spread of EURUSD should not be more than 1.00 pips.

The EA is design to earn money around 5% to 10% per month.

This EA is a extension of Mavericks EA(it is a another product). Mavericks EA returned around 2.5 to 3.5% per month since it is release in 2018 without any major draw-down.

The Mavericks EA series are extensively tested so this series of EA are having comparatively low risk than any other grid/martingale system.


Recommendations

  • EA Settings            : Use default settings or set files.
  • Symbol                  : EURUSD.
  • Time Frame          : M30.
  • Brokers                 : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage,  not a FIFO compliance (IC market is working well as per current live test)
  • Minimum Deposit  : $1000 base currency, 

Money Management:

     Withdraw the the profit every 3 month  until the initial investment is recovered.    

    Parameters

  • MagicNum                  Magic number of EA for trade identification.
  • StartHour                  Trade starting hours.  
  • EndHour                    : Trade ending hours .
  • FridayTrade               : Enable/Disable trade on Friday.
  • MondayTrade             Enable/Disable trade on Monday.
  • FixlotSize                  : fix Lot size.
  • IsFixLotsSize              : Enable/Disable auto increment of lot size .
  • MaxTakeProfit            : Max Take Profit.
  • MaxStoplost               : Max Stop lost.
  • LostSizeIncrementAt : lot size increment by 0.01 for this amount.  aggressive mode 1000 and low risk mode 1500
  • TradeOperation         : Can assign to monitor the trade it will not take any new trade.      
  • TradeDirection          : User can specify the direction of trade. by default it is both short and long direction.
  • TradeDisable             : EA will not enter any new trade.
  • ShowInfoPanel          : Display various Information on the info panel Display. set to false during back testing. It will speed-up the back testing process


    Back testing guide:          

  • LostSizeIncrementAt : 600 (aggressive mode). if you want less draw-down use 1000 or more. 
  • ShowInfoPanel           : false
  • Turbo                       = false
 For any query kindly pm me. 

     





































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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
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4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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