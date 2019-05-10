EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 May 2019
- Activations: 5
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2
input int Stepopen = 5; // Stepopen (pip)
input double Multipy = 1.9; // Multipy (x)
input double TPForword = 10.0; // TPForword (pip)
input double TPRever = 10.0; // TPRever (pip)
input double LotSize = 0.01; // Lots
input double MaxLot = 0.1;
input bool AutoLot = false;
input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0;
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend reversals.
The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.
This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.
It includes a security filter which prevent the possibility of getting into an unexpected trend without rollback caused by a new release.
Optimized to work with .EURUSD
for timeframe Micro H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%
Minimum recommended deposit is 100$.1 couple. 200$.2 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%
Micro broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,
Optimized to work with .EURUSD
for timeframe ECN H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%
Minimum recommended deposit is 1800$ .1 couple. 3600$ .2 couple. 5400$ .3 couple. 7200$ .4 couple. 10000$ . 5 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%
ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
Compatible with 4
Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,
Inputs
Auto settings for fixed lot
Enable auto settings for fixed lot - set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level.
Investment - Amount to invest in account currency.
Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will adjust lot size / stop loss / take profit / grid stop loss.
Money Management
Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.
Fixed Lot Size - initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation. If value is 0 then no limit.
Ai Grid LAOS VR PO
Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.
Take Profit - take profit.
Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.
Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.
Other parameters
Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop).
Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.
Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
Comments - comments on trade operations.