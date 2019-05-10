EA Ai Gold LAOS VR

EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2

input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip)

input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x)

input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip)

input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip)

input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots

input double MaxLot = 0.1;

input bool   AutoLot = false;

input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0;


EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend reversals. 
The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.
This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.
It includes a security filter which prevent the possibility of getting into an unexpected trend without rollback caused by a new release.

Optimized to work with .EURUSD

for timeframe Micro H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%
Minimum recommended deposit is 100$.1 couple. 200$.2 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%
Micro broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,

Optimized to work with .EURUSD

for timeframe ECN H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%
Minimum recommended deposit is 1800$ .1 couple. 3600$ .2 couple. 5400$ .3 couple. 7200$ .4 couple. 10000$ . 5 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%
ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
Compatible with 4 
Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,

Inputs
Auto settings for fixed lot

Enable auto settings for fixed lot - set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level.
Investment - Amount to invest in account currency.
Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will adjust lot size / stop loss / take profit / grid stop loss.

Money Management

Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.
Fixed Lot Size - initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation. If value is 0 then no limit.

Ai Grid LAOS VR PO

Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.
Take Profit - take profit.
Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.
Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters

Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop).
Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.
Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
Comments - comments on trade operations.

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Brief information about our robot: this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month. Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000 For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin    https://t.me/Ozbek_Ea?utm_source=ig&amp ;utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnSQVmzbzd2T
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
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