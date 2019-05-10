EA Ai Gold LAOS VR

EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2

input int Stepopen = 5; // Stepopen (pip)

input double Multipy = 1.9; // Multipy (x)

input double TPForword = 10.0; // TPForword (pip)

input double TPRever = 10.0; // TPRever (pip)

input double LotSize = 0.01; // Lots

input double MaxLot = 0.1;

input bool AutoLot = false;

input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0;

EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2

EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend reversals.

The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.

It includes a security filter which prevent the possibility of getting into an unexpected trend without rollback caused by a new release.

Optimized to work with .EURUSD

for timeframe Micro H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%

Minimum recommended deposit is 100$.1 couple. 200$.2 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%

Micro broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.

Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,

Optimized to work with .EURUSD

for timeframe ECN H1 . Money Management (MM) 100%

Minimum recommended deposit is 1800$ .1 couple. 3600$ .2 couple. 5400$ .3 couple. 7200$ .4 couple. 10000$ . 5 couple. for initial lot set to 0.01. Money Management (MM) 100%

ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.

Compatible with 4

Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500.1:1000 leverage,

Inputs

Auto settings for fixed lot

Enable auto settings for fixed lot - set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level.

Investment - Amount to invest in account currency.

Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will adjust lot size / stop loss / take profit / grid stop loss.

Money Management

Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.

Fixed Lot Size - initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").

Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").

Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").

Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").

Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation. If value is 0 then no limit.

Ai Grid LAOS VR PO

Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.

Take Profit - take profit.

Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.

Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters

Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop).

Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.

Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.

Comments - comments on trade operations.