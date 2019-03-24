ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!

ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!





TigerSecurity EA robot is a fully automated robot for Forex trade.

TigerSecurity EA is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerSecurity EA robot is designed for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!

The trend is the key ,the TigerSecurity system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also reduce the position when trend possible change the direction .









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