Tiger Security

ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! 


TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade. 

TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !! 

The trend is the key ,the TigerSecurity system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also reduce the position when trend possible change the direction .



Parameters

     ATTENTION :Please forget any technical indicator but only money management !!!

  • Note Attention for minimum balance                            
  • lot                                                                       -Lot size per order  .
  • MAX_ORDER                                                         -Maximum open orders .                             
  • Expert_Magic                                                       -Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .

Important note and Recommendation

  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000 or $ 10 Cent account.
  • Default setting for Minimum balance .
  • Minimum balance  only run 1 currency pair  as recommendation. 
  • Recommend currency pair  - EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY AUDJPY USDCHF USDCAD AUDUSD
  • Time frame H1
  • Using 24 hours VPS service can help you to make better profits
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • ECN broker with low spread and low swap fee is recommended



This is  special strategies you bought ,and we will continue improve  the strategies when we found better idea !


Please contact us if any question you have.

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Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
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Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
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Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
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