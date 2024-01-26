Atena Gold EA

The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies.

GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE.

Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD).

Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, regardless of whether you have any old (recovery) orders open, your capital will always be rising :)!

Attached below you can see 1 year backtests, if you have questions or want to test, you can rent Atena for 1 month, or download the DEMO version.

Athena operates in both directions of the market, buying and selling, hedging by protecting long orders and making a profit. In the countertrend, she carries out an order recovery procedure (which is similar to Martingale, but not quite one). The recovery system developed is in accordance with the market trend, so there will not be many orders left open, while it profits from buying and selling, it will close short positions to increase the account's capital, this is one of the secrets of holding a lot o DRAWDOWN.

Atena closes profits according to the market trend, but you can change these results in the settings or by activating the BreakEven or TrailStop options, which are deactivated by default.

There is no secret to what you should change, but remember, if you make any changes, remember to do a backtest.

The factory settings were all tested in real backtests (the history in pips was downloaded from the Meta Trader website), and tests were also carried out on a real account.

Athena has a method of operating manually, you can activate it, and you will have BUY AND SELL buttons manually on your screen, and finally, it will manage (only) that order opened by you.

You can also select the days that Athena operates, the options are from Monday to Friday and you can edit them.

By disabling the "BUY and SELL" option, Athena will remove the forced recovery mode, this can reduce the drawdown and also the profit, if you want to disable this modern recovery option that I made :)!

In the Atena GOLD EA settings, I also left some advisable options that have been tested as to which LOT you can use X account capital. :)

ALL BACKTESTS ARE WITH REAL HISTORY OF PIPETS DOWNLOADED FROM THE META TRADER SITE, AND USING THE ENTIRE ATENA GOLD EA FACTORY SETUP.

Enjoy!

Made with love and care ;-)!

SmatchBR

Public group on Telegram: https://t.me/expertfxschool
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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