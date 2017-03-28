ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 6.5
- Updated: 19 July 2026
- Activations: 10
You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS).
Settings
— Zig Zag — the ZigZag indicator;— ZigZag Close — the ZigZag Close indicator;— Fractals — the Fractals indicator;— High-Low of the period — building an indicator by high-low levels. The timeframe is specified in the Period parameter;— Candles only — draw only Candles;
Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;
Period — period for calculation of ZigZag or Fractals;
Max bars to calculate (bars) — the maximum number of bars for calculation. This limitation is introduced to speed up the calculations;
Show current ZZ-point (redrawing point) — show current (last) point;
Show Price — show the price of the levels;
Show Targets — show the current targets (where the market is headed);
Show broken lines) — show the broken levels;
Check the breakout of the Lines by price:
- High-Low (current bar)
- High-Low (previous bar)
- Close (previous bar)
- Open (current bar)
Show Dot at the start of the line — display dots at the turning points of the indicator;
Show amount of touches — show the number of touches near the line price;
Offset for touches (above/below from the ZZ-point, points) — the range in which the ZZ-point will be considered as touching the level.
Push notifications — Push-notification;
E-mail notifications — notification by e-mail;
Sound alert — sound alert when touching a level;
Alert when "Line breakout" — alert when the ZigZag level is broken;
Alert when "Changing the ZigZag direction" — alert when changing direction of ZigZag;
Alert when "Price is near the line" — alert if the price is near the level (once a bar, the current point of the ZigZag is not checked);
Distance to the line for alert (points) — distance for alert (in points);
Lower line color — color of the lower lines;
Main line width — width of the main line;
Main line style — style of the main line;
Used line width — width of the used line;
Used line style — style of the used line;
Font size price — font size for the Prices;
Font size dot — font size for the Dots;
ZigZag color — color of the ZigZagа;
ZigZag width — width of the ZigZag lines;
ZigZag style — style of the ZigZag lines;
Candles period — period for the candles, all standard ones plus Quarterly;
Number of Candles in the past — the number of candles on the chart;
Shadow color — candle of the candle wicks;
Body color (bullish) — body candle of a bullish candle;
Body color (bearish) — body color of a bearish candle;
Save points to global variables — store points in the Global Variables of the terminal;
Number of points to be stored — number of points to be stored (current point is zero);
Prefix global variables — prefix for Global Variable names.
Самый лучший индикатор который рисует структуру которую я видел, мультитаимфреймный анализ вообще идеальный. Спасибо)))