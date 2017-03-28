ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5

5
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines.

You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS).

The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2-3 points.

All lines are drawn as objects (not indicator buffers, but there is a possibility to receive the data for the EA).
When used in an Expert Advisor, you can read ZigZag points using iCustom.

Settings

Mode — calculate support and resistance levels based on:
      Zig Zag — the ZigZag indicator;
      ZigZag Close — the ZigZag Close indicator;
      Fractals — the Fractals indicator;
      High-Low of the period — building an indicator by high-low levels. The timeframe is specified in the Period parameter;
      Candles only — draw only Candles;
    Depth — the minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
    Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
    Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;
    Period — period for calculation of ZigZag or Fractals;
    Max bars to calculate (bars) — the maximum number of bars for calculation. This limitation is introduced to speed up the calculations;
      Display on the chart
      Show Zigzag — show the ZigZag;
      Show current ZZ-point (redrawing point) — show current (last) point;
      Show Price — show the price of the levels;
      Show Targets — show the current targets (where the market is headed);
      Show broken lines) — show the broken levels;

      Check the breakout of the Lines by price:

      • High-Low (current bar)
      • High-Low (previous bar)
      • Close (previous bar)
      • Open (current bar)
      Extend broken lines (bars) — extend the broken lines to the right by the specified number of bars;
      Show Dot at the start of the line — display dots at the turning points of the indicator;
      Show amount of touches — show the number of touches near the line price;
      Offset for touches (above/below from the ZZ-point, points) — the range in which the ZZ-point will be considered as touching the level. 
        Alerts
        Pop up alerts — pop-up alert when touching a level;
        Push notifications — Push-notification;
        E-mail notifications — notification by e-mail;
        Sound alert — sound alert when touching a level;
        Alert when "Line breakout" — alert when the ZigZag level is broken;
        Alert when "Changing the ZigZag direction" — alert when changing direction of ZigZag;
        Alert when "Price is near the line" — alert if the price is near the level (once a bar, the current point of the ZigZag is not checked);
        Distance to the line for alert (points) — distance for alert (in points);
          Colours
          Upper line color — color of the upper lines;
          Lower line color — color of the lower lines;
          Main line width — width of the main line;
          Main line style — style of the main line;
          Used line width — width of the used line;
          Used line style — style of the used line;
          Font size price — font size for the Prices;
          Font size dot — font size for the Dots;
          ZigZag color — color of the ZigZagа;
          ZigZag width — width of the ZigZag lines;
          ZigZag style — style of the ZigZag lines;
            Candles
            Display candles — enable the display of candles from other periods;
            Candles period — period for the candles, all standard ones plus Quarterly;
            Number of Candles in the past — the number of candles on the chart;
            Shadow color — candle of the candle wicks;
            Body color (bullish) — body candle of a bullish candle;
            Body color (bearish) — body color of a bearish candle;
            Save points to global variables — store points in the Global Variables of the terminal;
            Number of points to be stored — number of points to be stored (current point is zero);
            Prefix global variables — prefix for Global Variable names.
            Reviews 13
            Alexanderman Makutin
            323
            Alexanderman Makutin 2025.09.10 16:58 
             

            Самый лучший индикатор который рисует структуру которую я видел, мультитаимфреймный анализ вообще идеальный. Спасибо)))

            Kompas71
            34
            Kompas71 2024.10.18 11:29 
             

            Индикатор мне понравился. Оценка 5-ть! Очень много полезных опций для визуализации! Я бы хотел добавить одну незначительную опцию, которой нет: возможность отражать на тайм - фреймах менее 1 часа, экстремумы Zig-Zag с Тайм-фрейма H4 (или Н1), либо другим цветом либо другим символом. Но, с учетом стоимости индикатора, он и так очень хорош!

            Vladimir Shramchenko
            589
            Vladimir Shramchenko 2024.10.02 16:53 
             

            The indicator is a bomb!!! Today I conducted 8 scalping transactions and everything is a plus, 70% is the merit of this masterpiece. Thanks to the Author for his WORK!!!

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            Alexanderman Makutin
            323
            Alexanderman Makutin 2025.09.10 16:58 
             

            Самый лучший индикатор который рисует структуру которую я видел, мультитаимфреймный анализ вообще идеальный. Спасибо)))

            4rL14nD1m
            375
            4rL14nD1m 2025.01.01 13:26 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            MThetoy
            172
            MThetoy 2024.12.28 17:05 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Kompas71
            34
            Kompas71 2024.10.18 11:29 
             

            Индикатор мне понравился. Оценка 5-ть! Очень много полезных опций для визуализации! Я бы хотел добавить одну незначительную опцию, которой нет: возможность отражать на тайм - фреймах менее 1 часа, экстремумы Zig-Zag с Тайм-фрейма H4 (или Н1), либо другим цветом либо другим символом. Но, с учетом стоимости индикатора, он и так очень хорош!

            Vladimir Shramchenko
            589
            Vladimir Shramchenko 2024.10.02 16:53 
             

            The indicator is a bomb!!! Today I conducted 8 scalping transactions and everything is a plus, 70% is the merit of this masterpiece. Thanks to the Author for his WORK!!!

            Nicolas Dobrovsky
            849
            Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.07.31 20:30 
             

            Great indicator, setting how long it takes to cancel the high/low is a great thing. I use several indicators from this creator and they always try to accommodate.

            Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
            916
            Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.07 23:33 
             

            I highly recommend this indicator, it is very well developed!

            Alessandro Lopes Da Silva
            283
            Alessandro Lopes Da Silva 2022.06.15 13:30 
             

            I've been working with the Gold market for many years, the best indicator I've ever used, I recommend it to everyone! Very useful for those looking for medium and long term targets, the indicator gives a very broad view of the market!

            HOGJoerch63
            579
            HOGJoerch63 2022.05.09 07:39 
             

            very useful indicator to get an overview. Thumbs up

            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso
            305
            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso 2022.04.12 16:04 
             

            Hello, I have bought the Zig Zag Lines MTF indicator for MT5 but I have some doubts about how the targets work, how can I interpret them, thank you if you can send me more information

            Taras Slobodyanik
            98651
            Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2022.04.12 16:51
            Hello. Targets shows the levels according to the current ZZ-points. If you do not use them or are in doubt, you can disable them in the settings. Thank you.
            Devonish
            3278
            Devonish 2020.11.06 12:05 
             

            I like it, finding it very useful.

            Mr Laszlo Menyhart
            514
            Mr Laszlo Menyhart 2020.06.12 16:29 
             

            The most useful indicator .Excellent product support . Highly recommend it .

            Tarun Chaudhry
            2892
            Tarun Chaudhry 2018.07.06 01:06 
             

            The product does what it says.

            It does it very well. Happy with it.

            The options are satisfactory.

            The author is very helpful.

            I can happily recommend.

            Reply to review