Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5

4.83

Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — RSI Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total RSI for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.


Parameters

RSI Period — averaging period.
RSI Applied price — price type.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols
       Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.
       Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
       Current pair — show only the current pair.
        Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
        Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
        Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
        Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
        X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
        Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
        Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
        Refresh cells only on new bar — cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.
        Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
        Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
        Coloring the cells according to the — paint the cells of the table according to the levels of overbought/oversold or according to the direction of the previous candle.
        Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases.
        Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases.
        Color Stop — cell color if the indicator does not change.
        Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
        Font name — font name.
        Font size — font size.
            Alerts
            Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
            Overbought level — overbought level for alerts.
            Oversold level — oversold level for alerts.
            Middle Level
            Check alerts only on bar closing — check level crossing only after bar closing.
            Entry into the OB-zone
            Exit from the OB-zone
            Entry into the OS-zone
            Exit from the OS-zone
            Middle level crossing Up
            Middle level crossing Down
            Alert when RSI direction changes
            All timeframes are Overbought/Oversold
            All TFs exit OB/OS (previously all TFs were in this OB/OS)
            Pop up alert — pop-up alert.
            Push notifications — push notification.
            E-mail notifications — e-mail notification.
            Sound alert — sound alert.
              Reviews 8
              Adz trading
              164
              Adz trading 2024.02.16 12:08 
               

              Ajout des alertes du changement de direction du Rsi c est le top en plus du monitoring, multi symbol, multi times frime ❤️

              Mike Louw
              300
              Mike Louw 2022.10.12 15:54 
               

              Multi currency RSI dash is a great indicator to find extended market conditions, all in one place. I also use it as a mini operating system which is compact and can be nestled into a corner of a chart. Instead of having to drag symbols manually from the Market Watch window or switch between profiles, just click on any pair in the dash and the symbol changes instantly. With multiple timeframe windows, add a free ChartSync indicator and all change simultaneously. Parameter settings are extensive and the author is very accommodating. With version 3.2, I can highlight the name of a pair/s and make my own watch list. No more fumbling around...Thank you!

              Multi Disipliner
              352
              Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:26 
               

              very nice. thanks

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              Adz trading
              164
              Adz trading 2024.02.16 12:08 
               

              Ajout des alertes du changement de direction du Rsi c est le top en plus du monitoring, multi symbol, multi times frime ❤️

              ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
              2190
              ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.01.08 16:09 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Kurren James Kidd
              524
              Kurren James Kidd 2023.11.09 18:25 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Mike Louw
              300
              Mike Louw 2022.10.12 15:54 
               

              Multi currency RSI dash is a great indicator to find extended market conditions, all in one place. I also use it as a mini operating system which is compact and can be nestled into a corner of a chart. Instead of having to drag symbols manually from the Market Watch window or switch between profiles, just click on any pair in the dash and the symbol changes instantly. With multiple timeframe windows, add a free ChartSync indicator and all change simultaneously. Parameter settings are extensive and the author is very accommodating. With version 3.2, I can highlight the name of a pair/s and make my own watch list. No more fumbling around...Thank you!

              Sebastian Podeswa
              335
              Sebastian Podeswa 2022.09.05 16:58 
               

              First look is great and it works well. In further updates would be very nice if the Text color is changeable so it is usable with dark background in MT and a button for fast hiding and showing the indicator

              Multi Disipliner
              352
              Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:26 
               

              very nice. thanks

              Roberto Alencar
              1380
              Roberto Alencar 2020.05.04 15:12 
               

              The best

              lilychu1911
              49
              lilychu1911 2019.09.02 05:27 
               

              Great indicator to monitor RSI for all timeframes in one place. Thank you.

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