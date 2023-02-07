Inside Bar Dashboard for MT5

5

Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking on a cell with a period, the specified symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner — IB Dashboard.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.


Parameters
  • How long pattern will be valid after first breakout (bars) — how many bars the signal will be displayed in a cell
  • IB body must be inside of the MB body.
  • IB body and wicks must be inside the MB body.
  • If MB is IB, choose the next MB — if the found Mother Bar is the Inside Bar of the previous signal, then the previous signal will be displayed.
  • MB body must be large than IB body
  • MB wicks must be smaller than MB body
  • Ignore IB wicks (look only at the bar body) 
  • Ignore MB wicks (look only at the bar body)
Dashboard
Clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs:
    — Market Watch of the MT
    — Specified manually
    — Current pair.
    Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
    Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi timeframe)
    Sort pairs
    Position on chart
    X offset (pix)
    Y offset (pix)
    Refresh dashboard every (seconds)
    Open the pair in a new window
    Chart template
    Code breakout Up
    Code breakout Down
    Arrow color when IB is broken Up
    Arrow color when IB is broken Down
    Arrow color when MB is broken Up
    Arrow color when MB is broken Down
    Bullish candle (fill)
    Bearish candle (fill)
    Bar up (boundary)
    Bar down (boundary)
    Show price label in cell 
    Price label color
    Highlight color when IB just formed
    Candles height size (font size multiplier) 
    Candles width size (font size multiplier).
      Alerts
      New IB - alert when a new IB is formed.
      IB breakout - alert when IB levels are broken.
      MB breakout - alert when MB levels are broken.
        Lines on the chart
        Draw pattern on the chart.
        Lines length (bars).
          Reviews 5
          molicsbolics
          171
          molicsbolics 2025.12.31 10:33 
           

          I was amazed at the youtube video of the features (need to see), how you can scan through multiple timeframes quickly for each pair, in order to see how the price action is forming/happening. This AND also finding the inside bar(s), with multiple optional alerts. Put the inside bar into the price action picture... at the retest where you are expecting a move in a particular direction. And you get some very juicy setups. I have only just started looking... thank you Taras for great product. Please see what I mean with these chart shots. 1) https://i.vgy.me/7WK9DZ.png 2) https://i.vgy.me/6YLouR.png 3) https://i.vgy.me/avjWGU.png 4) https://i.vgy.me/QMArQC.png (risky but worked). Please do your own research. Good luck to all traders 2026!

          benny12
          350
          benny12 2025.07.23 15:41 
           

          Powerful Indicator

          Always Winning
          157
          Always Winning 2025.05.15 18:22 
           

          Very good too. I love it! Thanks Taras

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          Filter:
          molicsbolics
          171
          molicsbolics 2025.12.31 10:33 
           

          I was amazed at the youtube video of the features (need to see), how you can scan through multiple timeframes quickly for each pair, in order to see how the price action is forming/happening. This AND also finding the inside bar(s), with multiple optional alerts. Put the inside bar into the price action picture... at the retest where you are expecting a move in a particular direction. And you get some very juicy setups. I have only just started looking... thank you Taras for great product. Please see what I mean with these chart shots. 1) https://i.vgy.me/7WK9DZ.png 2) https://i.vgy.me/6YLouR.png 3) https://i.vgy.me/avjWGU.png 4) https://i.vgy.me/QMArQC.png (risky but worked). Please do your own research. Good luck to all traders 2026!

          benny12
          350
          benny12 2025.07.23 15:41 
           

          Powerful Indicator

          Always Winning
          157
          Always Winning 2025.05.15 18:22 
           

          Very good too. I love it! Thanks Taras

          mithras1
          22
          mithras1 2025.02.01 16:58 
           

          thanks so much, it is very useful for me

          tunck
          1239
          tunck 2023.02.07 17:23 
           

          Very good tool. Run smoothly.

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