Fibo Candle Previous for MT5

5

The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on ZigZag indicator, Trading Sessions, Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) (Auto Fibo Retracement). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation.
The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels.

You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify the number of Fibo levels in the "Number of Fibo in the past" parameter.


Parameters

Calculate Fibo according to — Fibo calculation modes:
    • Candles (High-Low) — build a fibo based on the high-low;
    • Candles (Close-Close) — build a fibo based on the close-close;
    • ZigZags — build fibo by ZigZag points;
    • Sessions — build fibo by Trading Sessions;
    • Fractals — build fibo by Fractals points.

Minimum fibo size, points (0-any) — the minimum Fibo size in points. If the fibo is less than this size, then it is ignored.
TF for Candle —  timeframe of candles for building Fibo levels;
Number of Fibo in the past — the number of Fibo levels to plot in history;
Upper levels (>100%) — upper levels, the values must be greater than 100 (separated by space or semicolon);
Main levels (0-100%) — middle levels, the values must be between 0 and 100 (separated by space or semicolon);
Lower levels (<0%) — lower levels, the values must be less than 100 (separated by space or semicolon);
Draw previous fibo on current fibo — draw the previous Fibo in place of the current Fibo. If you disable this parameter, then Fibos will be drawn at the levels at which they were calculated.
On Sunday-Monday display Friday (for D1) — if there are quotes on Saturday-Sunday, then draw a Friday fibo. Only for period D1;
Show period separator (vertical lines) — show the period separator. Will be displayed as vertical lines on the chart;
Show Fibo only on lower timeframes — draw Fibo only on smaller periods;
Upper color — color of upper lines;
Main color — color of middle lines;
Lower color — color of lower lines;
Style of lines — line style;
Width of lines — line width;
Min pause between signals (sec) — pause between alerts in seconds;
Levels for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — levels for alerts, separated by spaces or semicolons;
Alerts — enable pop-up alerts of the MT;
Push notification — enable push-notifications;
Send e-mail — send emails.

Reviews 3
marcello 981
117
marcello 981 2023.11.26 17:36 
 

This is one of the main indicators for my reviews, excellent the attentiveness of the developer to implement suggestions for improvements, great job!

are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.20 16:33 
 

Very usefull indicator

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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
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Taras Slobodyanik
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The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
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Angle High Low
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
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Experts
The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
Inside Bar MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Fibo Candle Previous
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
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Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
Levels of Timeframes
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
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marcello 981
117
marcello 981 2023.11.26 17:36 
 

This is one of the main indicators for my reviews, excellent the attentiveness of the developer to implement suggestions for improvements, great job!

are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.20 16:33 
 

Very usefull indicator

Edgar Duttweiler
639
Edgar Duttweiler 2018.08.19 21:57 
 

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