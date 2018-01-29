Dashboard RSI Multicurrency

5

Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total RSI for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.


Parameters

RSI Period — averaging period.
RSI Applied price — price type.
Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup
Set of Pairs — set of symbols
       Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.
       Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
       Current pair — show only the current pair.
        Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
        Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
        Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
        Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
        X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
        Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
        Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
        Refresh cells only on new bar — cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.
        Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
        Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
        Coloring the cells according to the — paint the cells of the table according to the levels of overbought/oversold or according to the direction of the previous candle.
        Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases.
        Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases.
        Color Stop — cell color if the indicator does not change.
        Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
        Font name — font name.
        Font size — font size.
            Alerts
            Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
            Overbought level — overbought level for alerts.
            Oversold level — oversold level for alerts.
            Middle Level
            Check alerts only on bar closing — check level crossing only after bar closing.
            Entry into the OB-zone
            Exit from the OB-zone
            Entry into the OS-zone
            Exit from the OS-zone
            Middle level crossing Up
            Middle level crossing Down
            Alert when RSI direction changes
            All timeframes are Overbought/Oversold
            All TFs exit OB/OS (previously all TFs were in this OB/OS)
            Pop up alert — pop-up alert.
            Push notifications — push notification.
            E-mail notifications — e-mail notification.
            Sound alert — sound alert.
              Reviews 8
              yigtum
              433
              yigtum 2024.09.05 10:55 
               

              hello I have RSI dashboard and Stochastic dashbord. I need something for alert system. I really like your dashboards. But I need something more useful. If you can add it I will be very happy.. Example: When the RSI is over 70 on the H1 and at the same time The RSI is under the 30 on the M1 , Can be an alert for it ? When the RSI is under 30 on the H1 and at the same time The RSI is over the 70 on the M1 , Can be an alert for it ? I mean that when a timeframe is over 70 and the other timeframe is under 30 , there will be an alert for it

              Chapa
              599
              Chapa 2024.03.27 20:05 
               

              TARAS is the "KING OF THE DASHBOARDS", not even close! Responds promptly and professionally to any inquiries and takes into consideration your request / suggestion if it will improve the indicator. Very clever features with a robust alert system. His Heiken Ashi Dash is equally superb. This cat is not your average Joe! THANKS!

              bighead1971
              2432
              bighead1971 2023.06.19 19:04 
               

              Among the top 5 RSI dashboards here hands down Wish I could give this 10 stars. The Author always updates his product because he tries to meet the demands of his customers. Many authors will leave you hanging for days but this guy is always on point.

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              yigtum
              433
              yigtum 2024.09.05 10:55 
               

              hello I have RSI dashboard and Stochastic dashbord. I need something for alert system. I really like your dashboards. But I need something more useful. If you can add it I will be very happy.. Example: When the RSI is over 70 on the H1 and at the same time The RSI is under the 30 on the M1 , Can be an alert for it ? When the RSI is under 30 on the H1 and at the same time The RSI is over the 70 on the M1 , Can be an alert for it ? I mean that when a timeframe is over 70 and the other timeframe is under 30 , there will be an alert for it

              Chapa
              599
              Chapa 2024.03.27 20:05 
               

              TARAS is the "KING OF THE DASHBOARDS", not even close! Responds promptly and professionally to any inquiries and takes into consideration your request / suggestion if it will improve the indicator. Very clever features with a robust alert system. His Heiken Ashi Dash is equally superb. This cat is not your average Joe! THANKS!

              bighead1971
              2432
              bighead1971 2023.06.19 19:04 
               

              Among the top 5 RSI dashboards here hands down Wish I could give this 10 stars. The Author always updates his product because he tries to meet the demands of his customers. Many authors will leave you hanging for days but this guy is always on point.

              danmar
              2479
              danmar 2023.05.23 13:49 
               

              HI before buying this good tool i ask for the adjustment of number of decimals and it was done so quickly, even immediatly and in my side i see it only 4 days later! thanks for this so quick parameter which is important for me Now i will use it and come back later for more comments Nice way of taking future customer wish warmly

              2023 05 24 first use and test and it is probably 1 of 2 tools for me very very accurate. this one complete the other one . well done Taras, Thanks

              2023 06 08 This dashboard is a real game changer and very effective, now it is my main tool with also ADX Dashboard. I bought many many tools but now i am able to have a very good timing to entry point and this on M1 - M5.

              very well done.Thanks

              2023 06 13 I ask for an option particular and it was not so easy to made (make a group of all curr of a pair and eventually reverse the color)

              to have a dashboard of 1 currency (example all NZD pair ) and be able to see very quick if all the group is weak or strong

              (means in case of NZD to reverse color of pairs where NZD is in right part)

              a few days later that is done and i thank you a lot Sir Taras for that

              to be able to make 8 mini charts (1 for EUR group, 1 for GBP group , .....)

              and have all color visually which show global overbought/oversold

              and pair by pair like before

              Again Thank you a lot, very well Done , You are top for taking care of your clients

              10 stars at least !

              2023 08 25 Exceptional tool especially when using the group option who truly show the strength of the currency but also of the whole related pairs

              very very good customer care

              very well done

              18104
              342
              18104 2022.09.25 17:04 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              KingdomCome
              578
              KingdomCome 2022.04.25 22:40 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Taras Slobodyanik
              98691
              Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2022.04.26 07:48
              If you purchased a product via the trading platform, no installation is required. You can launch it from the Navigator at once. If you purchased a product via the website, open the trading platform settings and specify your MQL5 account data on the Community tab. After that, move to Toolbox - Market - Purchased and click Install to the right of the product.
              Tim Eubanks
              5763
              Tim Eubanks 2019.12.02 18:08 
               

              Extremely good dashboard, that will replace most strength indicators if used properly works well for stock and good in FOREX! Rated *AAA

              aw1977
              282
              aw1977 2019.09.06 00:07 
               

              Thanks....good job

              Reply to review