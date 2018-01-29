Dashboard RSI Multicurrency

Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.

Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM), the Dashboard can automatically select pairs that contain a specified currency, or those pairs that have that currency as their base currency. The indicator searches for Currency in all pairs that are specified in the “Set of Pairs”; other pairs are ignored. And based on these pairs, the total RSI for this currency is calculated. And you can see how strong or weak that currency is.





Parameters

— averaging period.

— price type.

— clear the chart at startup

— set of symbols

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT .

— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".

— Current pair — show only the current pair.

— list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.

— list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe ) .

— sorting the list of pairs.

— corner to display the panel on the chart.

— shift the panel along the X axis;

— shift the panel along the Y axis;

— update period for all pairs and timeframes.

— cell updates (and alerts) will only occur when a new bar appears.

— open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.

— the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.

— paint the cells of the table according to the levels of overbought/oversold or according to the direction of the previous candle.

— cell color if the indicator increases.

— cell color if the indicator decreases.

— cell color if the indicator does not change.

— transparency of the panel.

— font name.

— font size.