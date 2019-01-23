Time Scale for MT5

4.78

The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time.

You may be interested in my other product, which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale.
You can also find my other products here.

Parameters

  • Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours);
  • Minutes (time shift) — time shift (minutes);
  • Show time on mouse — show time under the pointer;
  • Precise time scale  — calculate the time between bars;
  • Hide MT's time scale — hide the standard scale;
  • Scale date format — format for the date on the scale;
  • Scale time format — format for time on the scale;
  • Mouse date format — format for the date under the mouse pointer;
  • Mouse time format — format for the time under the mouse pointer;
  • Font name — choose a font;
  • Font size — font size;
  • Ink color — color of the ink of scale;
  • BG color — color of the background of scale;
  • Ink Select — font color for the selected date;
  • BG Select — background color for the selected date;
  • Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the background of the scale;
  • Position on chart — position on the chart;
  • Y offset (pix) — scale shift on the chart vertically.
Reviews 39
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2026.06.16 06:56 
 

top

ju6414
14
ju6414 2026.04.02 02:03 
 

좋아요~

EvertonFC
14
EvertonFC 2026.02.11 21:36 
 

Muito bom

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
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Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
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The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
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Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
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The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
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Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
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Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
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Taras Slobodyanik
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Indicators
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
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Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
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Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
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Taras Slobodyanik
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Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
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Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
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Angle High Low
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
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The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'W,A,S,D' or 'Cursor' or 'NumPad'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc — exit to menu.
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Taras Slobodyanik
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Experts
The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
Inside Bar MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Fibo Candle Previous
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
Levels of Timeframes
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
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Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2026.06.16 06:56 
 

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I Gusti Ngurah Agung Wisnu Saputra
116
I Gusti Ngurah Agung Wisnu Saputra 2026.05.20 03:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ju6414
14
ju6414 2026.04.02 02:03 
 

좋아요~

EvertonFC
14
EvertonFC 2026.02.11 21:36 
 

Muito bom

Josue Artiste
135
Josue Artiste 2025.12.13 18:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Taras Slobodyanik
98691
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2025.12.14 10:44
You are welcome.
Gyuri Vajna
28
Gyuri Vajna 2025.10.09 16:40 
 

It is a very useful indicator! Thanks!

wonyoung 오
20
wonyoung 오 2025.07.26 11:20 
 

very good!

Alex Orozco
1329
Alex Orozco 2025.07.19 21:50 
 

es perfecto no puede haber un mejor indicador que este para este tipo de necesidades, es increible

Benjamin Afedzie
4109
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:26 
 

great product

jessepf
34
jessepf 2025.05.23 11:28 
 

Excelente ferramenta!

vaultFlick
70
vaultFlick 2025.04.18 07:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

santos.paixao
24
santos.paixao 2025.02.08 15:01 
 

Produto simples e fácil de usar !

gladiator000
14
gladiator000 2024.10.28 19:05 
 

amazing

hangang lover
30
hangang lover 2024.10.25 05:02 
 

It seems 'Yes, I have Metatrader5' panel is not working when click. Is there anything wrong? Please help check this issue, thanks

Taras Slobodyanik
98691
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2024.10.25 09:38
Hello.
I just downloaded it and it works without any problem. Open your MT5 -- tab "Open MQL5 Market". In the search bar type "Time Scale for MT5" and download it.
eliezerroman
14
eliezerroman 2024.10.15 19:46 
 

O indicador é ótimo. Proporciona a mudança de horário dentro da plataforma, com várias opções de configuração.

Mily0803
14
Mily0803 2024.08.23 16:56 
 

Metatrader 5 no day trader é muito ruim principalmente no simulador, delay altissimo nos preços dos Indice Futuro, em relação aos preços aos candles não são compativeis com preços atuais, Ex.: candles mostrando que está caindo caindo e o preço atual subindo uma divergência enorme, não recomendo.

Taras Slobodyanik
98691
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2024.08.23 17:44
Your message is not related to this indicator. If you have problems with MT5, you should write to the forum or Service Desk.
[Deleted] 2024.08.21 22:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Roberto Safra
126
Edson Roberto Safra 2024.08.16 01:36 
 

Muito bom , ajudou muito com o horário no Brasil.

E_lugao
104
E_lugao 2024.08.09 03:11 
 

Excelente, gostei muito!

Ficou muito melhor para quem opera no brasil.

GilmarcioCruz Jesus
52
GilmarcioCruz Jesus 2024.08.01 16:02 
 

Ótima Ferramenta para quem esta operando do Brasil

12
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