Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5

The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler ( Time and Price scales ), and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for displaying , customize size and color of each element.





The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales.

Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can find the latest demo on the comments page. → Demo version only works on the USDJPY pair.

The Time Scale marks the chart according to round periods of time. You can set a time shift so that you can see local time on the scale, not the broker's time (so it is display local time on your chart instead of MT time ) . The time format can be set to either 24-hour or 12-hour.

Hotkey 'T' - show/hide the Time Scale.





The Price Scale marks the chart vertically. You can set the format for displaying numbers and rounding prices.

Hotkey 'P' - show/hide the Price Scale.





The Crosshair can show the price, time, number of bars, number of points, percentage, profit calculated according to the specified lot (profit by lot), lot calculated according to the specified amount of money (lot by risk). If the amount is calculated incorrectly, try enabling the "Recalc Profit if Symbol currency differs from Account currency" parameter.

Hotkey 'C' - show/hide the Crosshair.



The Bar Information is the tooltip showing information about a candle (show candle Info). In addition to the standard OHLC, you can choose the time format, see the size of the candle body and shadows (in points, percentages and money), and the percentage change in price. And the True Range of the bar.

Hotkey 'B' by default.



