Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5

5
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler (Time and Price scales), and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for displaying, customize size and color of each element.

The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales.
Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart.

You can find the latest demo on the comments page.   Demo version only works on the USDJPY pair.

The Time Scale marks the chart according to round periods of time. You can set a time shift so that you can see local time on the scale, not the broker's time (so it is display local time on your chart instead of MT time). The time format can be set to either 24-hour or 12-hour.
Hotkey 'T' - show/hide the Time Scale.

The Price Scale marks the chart vertically. You can set the format for displaying numbers and rounding prices.
Hotkey 'P' - show/hide the Price Scale.

The Crosshair can show the price, time, number of bars, number of points, percentage, profit calculated according to the specified lot (profit by lot), lot calculated according to the specified amount of money (lot by risk). If the amount is calculated incorrectly, try enabling the "Recalc Profit if Symbol currency differs from Account currency" parameter.
Hotkey 'C' - show/hide the  Crosshair.

The Bar Information is the tooltip showing information about a candle (show candle Info). In addition to the standard OHLC, you can choose the time format, see the size of the candle body and shadows (in points, percentages and money), and the percentage change in price. And the True Range of the bar.
Hotkey 'B' by default.

To disable/enable standard MT scales, the hotkey 'M' is specified.


Parameters

Show Crosshair
Show Time Scale 
Show Price Scale 
Show Zoom chart
Hide MT's Time Scale 
Hide MT's Price Scale 
Hide MT's Crosshair
Always show mouse on the Scales
Numbers format:

  • 12345.00
  • 12345,00
  • 12 345.00
  • 12 345,00
  • 12,345.00
  • 12.345,00

Allow to move Scales manually
Ink color (None-default)
BG color (None-default)
Ink Select
BG Select
Transparency (0-255)
Color scheme

-     -   -- ---- Crosshair ---- --   -     -
Show price text
Show bars text
Show points text
Show percentage text
Show Volume text
Always show hh:mm text
Always show price on the Crosshair
Show 'Profit by Lot' - this parameter will calculate profit according to the specified lot value.
Lot to calculate 'Profit by Lot'
Decimal places for calculating 'Profit by Lot'
Show 'Lot by Money' - this parameter will calculate the lot size required to earn a given amount of money.
Money to calculate 'Lot by Money'
Decimal places for calculating 'Lot by Money'
Recalc Profit if Symbol currency differs from Account currency
Color
Width
Style
Font name
Font size

-     -   -- ---- Time Scale ---- --   -     -
Time Scale mode:

  • usual
  • advanced

Hours offset (shift of your time from the broker's time +/-)
Minutes offset (shift of your time from the broker's time +/-)
Mouse Date format:

  • disable
  • dd Mon
  • Mon dd
  • dd Mon yyyy
  • Mon dd yyyy
  • yyyy.mm.dd
  • yyyy.dd.mm
  • yyyy

Mouse Time format:

  • disable
  • 12-hour clock
  • 24-hour clock

Scale First Date format 
Scale Next Date format
Scale Time format
Precise time scale 
Use a fixed scale to adjust the height of the candles
Font style. Mouse 
Font style. Scale First Date
Font style. Scale Next Date
Font style. Scale Time
Font name
Font size
Position on chart
Y-offset (pix)
Color odd (None-off)
Color even (None-off)

-     -   -- ---- Price Scale ---- --   -     -
Show Ask.
Show Bid.
Round numbers - rounding of price values on the scale, auto or a given value.
Round nums. Font name
Round nums. Font size
Round nums. Font style
Round nums. Min space between lines (font size height)
Small nums. Font name
Small nums. Font size (0-off)
Small nums. Font style
Small nums. Min space between lines (font size height)
Subwindow. Font name
Subwindow. Font size (0-off)
Subwindow. Font style
Subwindow. Min space between lines (font size height)
Ask. Font name
Ask. Font size (0-off)
Ask. Font style
Bid. Font name
Bid. Font size (0-off)
Bid. Font style
Position on chart
X-offset (pix)

-     -   -- ---- Zoom Chart ---- --   -     - 
Candle size
Width (pix)
Height (pix)
Font size (0-off)
Transparency (0-255)
Color Candle Up
Color Candle Down
Chart position (relative to the mouse)
Chart Y-offset (relative to the mouse +/-, pix)
Draw timeframe separator
Default TF
Date format
Time format

-     -   -- ---- Bar Information ---- --   -     -
Date format
Time format
OHLC
Volume
Range
True Range
High-Close
Close-Low
Upper Shadow
Body
Lower Shadow
Bar Number
Percent Change
Lot for Profit calculation
Ink Color (None-default)
BG Color (None-default)
Transparency (0-255)
Font name
Font size
Position (relative to the mouse)
Y-offset (relative to the mouse +/-, pix)

-     -   -- ---- Hotkeys ---- --   -     -
Enable Hotkeys of the indicator.
Crosshair - default 'C'.
Price Scale - default 'P'.
Time Scale - default 'T'.
MT's Price Scale - default 'M'.
MT's Time Scale - default 'M'.
Zoom Chart - default 'Z'.
Zoom Chart. Higher TF - default 'Q'.
Zoom Chart. Lower TF - default 'A'.
Zoom Chart. Decreasing candle size - default 'W'.
Zoom Chart. Increasing candle size - default 'S'.
Bar Information - default 'B'.

Reviews 1
William Moir
23
William Moir 2025.04.15 18:02 
 

Fantastic indicator that turns MT5 from something that is completely unusable in my opinion because of how small the chart font sizes are to a working product. Taras was very fast to make alterations, fantastic service. Thanks Taras

