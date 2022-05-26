RSI Divergence Scanner MT4

4.5

RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator.

This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart.

Download demo version (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes)

Full description of scanner parameters -> click here.

How to get the most from the scanner -> read this article.

Using RSI divergences alongside other technical tools like price action, candlestick patterns and support resistance zones gives reliable signals for possible trend reversals.

If you are using RSI Divergence in your trading strategy, this scanner helps you find the best opportunities to trade without spending much time in front of your system.

RSI Divergence Scanner Features:

  • Scanner finds both regular (classic) and hidden divergences
  • Run the dashboard on one chart and see the RSI Divergence for all selected symbols and timeframes.
  • You can set the scanner to only search for divergences that occur in overbought/oversold levels (you can set levels in parameters).
  • The panel shows that how many candles passed since the divergence occurred.
  • The panel shows the number of trend waves (2 or 3 and more) that leads to the divergence. 
  • You can split the symbols into 2 or 3 columns to show more symbols on the chart
  • When you click on table cells, you can see the S/R zone, divergence line and divergence arrow on the opened price chart.
  • You can separate symbols into multiple dashboards with different parameters for each dashboard (for example for different markets).
  • You can enable/disable alerts for symbols and timeframes directly from the scanner dashboard.
  • Scanner works in all markets (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto ...), you can write the symbol names in the settings (comma separated) or simply set the scanner to read the symbols from market watch.

Different confirmations for divergences

There are 6 confirmation option for RSI divergences that you can select in input parameters:

  • Candlestick Patterns
  • RSI line cross 50 level
  • Price returns to previous H/L
  • Changing the color of Heiken Ashi indicator
  • Strong Reversing Candle (may not happen)
  • Immediate alert without confirmation

Integrated with support and resistance zones

  • You can set the scanner to only receive alerts for RSI divergences that are inside the support and resistance zones.
  • You can see witch RSI divergences happen in support resistance zones through cell colors.
  • You can set the parameters for support and resistance zones in scanner input parameters.
  • Support and resistance zones are calculated based on shved supply and demand indicator that you can download for free from this link (scanner doesn't need it).

Different Alert Types:

You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the scanner settings.

  • Show Pop Up Alert: Show alert window when scanner alert triggers.
  • Send Push Notification: Send push notification to mobile phone when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Notifications options)
  • Send Email: Send email when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Email options)

Notes:

  • RSI Divergence Scanner uses ZigZag indicator to determine trend direction and HH/LL of the price, you can change the ZigZag parameters in the indicator's input window.
  • You can add the free RSI Divergence Indicator to your default chart template, so when you click on the dashboard cells, you can see the divergence on the opened chart (dashboard doesn't need the indicator to run).
  • Dashboard works smoothly for 70 symbols and all 9 timeframes on an average PC, you can add more symbols when you reduce the number of timeframes.
  • If there are many symbols in the market watch, in the first run of the scanner on the chart it may take some time to load the history data for all timeframes of all symbols.
  • If you don't want to find RSI divergences on W1 and MN1 timeframes, don't load them on the dashboard. Charts must have at least 300 candles for checking the trend and finding the divergences.
  • Dashboard updates every 1-minute candle open time, run it on more volatile symbols like EURUSD and BTCUSD to receive new price ticks faster.



Reviews 4
En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.07.14 04:38 
 

Tried a bunch of RSI divergence indicators before, but once I found Amir’s "RSI Divergence Scanner" — game changer! Super helpful and accurate. Makes my analysis way easier and now it’s a must-have in my daily trading setup. Big thanks to Amir for this awesome tool!

Behzad Mohebali
81
Behzad Mohebali 2022.11.27 06:35 
 

An excellent and efficient tool Along with a professional and committed developer.

Hoping to add more features to this tool.

good luck

Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2025.01.22 14:24 
 

I really like this scanner and I'm happy to have found it. I just have one really big request for the author. It would be extremely helpful if the user could enter an upper and lower price for each pair, from which point the scanner should scan. The scanner already has an integrated SR zone function, but unfortunately this does not support my view of the chart. I have searched the entire MQL market, but there is no tool that can do this. At the moment I set price alarms with a second indicator and then activate the respective pair in the scanner. An all-in-one scanner would be the ultimate solution. Simply add two more columns to the scanner with an upper band (price) and a lower band (price). As soon as this is exceeded or fallen below, the scanner starts its work.

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Filter:
Drdreamli
110
Drdreamli 2026.04.17 08:14 
 

I found the hiden bear, and the regular bear by , however it didnot show the signal in the pane， could you let me know?

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2026.04.18 17:22
Hi Drdreamli
Sorry for the inconvenience. Please consider the following notes, I hope they solve the problem:
During the first run of the scanner, it takes time for MT4 to download the history for all symbols and timeframes loaded in the scanner, it will load faster in subsequent runs.
In the scanner settings, select the “Current chart” option for the “Load symbols from” parameter. This allows the scanner to show divergences for the entire price chart and you can fine tune the scanner’s parameters for your trading strategy.
The scanner uses the ZigZag indicator to detect price extremes. To detect more divergences, enable the second ZigZag indicator in the scanner settings and adjust its parameters.
By reducing the depth parameter of the ZigZag indicators in the scanner settings, the scanner will become more sensitive to smaller waves in the price chart and detect more divergences.
Make sure to add the RSI indicator to the chart template, set its parameters to match those in the scanner settings and save the template. Unlike MT5, MT4 does not allow the scanner to add the RSI indicator to charts automatically..
Regards
En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2025.07.14 04:38 
 

Tried a bunch of RSI divergence indicators before, but once I found Amir’s "RSI Divergence Scanner" — game changer! Super helpful and accurate. Makes my analysis way easier and now it’s a must-have in my daily trading setup. Big thanks to Amir for this awesome tool!

Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2025.01.22 14:24 
 

I really like this scanner and I'm happy to have found it. I just have one really big request for the author. It would be extremely helpful if the user could enter an upper and lower price for each pair, from which point the scanner should scan. The scanner already has an integrated SR zone function, but unfortunately this does not support my view of the chart. I have searched the entire MQL market, but there is no tool that can do this. At the moment I set price alarms with a second indicator and then activate the respective pair in the scanner. An all-in-one scanner would be the ultimate solution. Simply add two more columns to the scanner with an upper band (price) and a lower band (price). As soon as this is exceeded or fallen below, the scanner starts its work.

Amir Atif
102692
Reply from developer Amir Atif 2025.01.24 16:21
Hi Oliver, I'll add the price range filter to the next version of the scanner.
Thanks for your review. Regards
Behzad Mohebali
81
Behzad Mohebali 2022.11.27 06:35 
 

An excellent and efficient tool Along with a professional and committed developer.

Hoping to add more features to this tool.

good luck

Reply to review