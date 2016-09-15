Lines Profit Loss

4.65

The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss.

You can find my products here.

Parameters

  • Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money.
  • Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations.
  • Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders.
  • Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — offset of the line from the average price at first start.
  • Decimal places for calculating the Sum the number of digits after the decimal point to display the Sum.
  • Decimal places for calculating the Percentage the number of digits after the decimal point to display the Percentage.
Tuning
  • Color of the profit line.
  • Color of the loss line.
  • Line style.
  • Line width.
  • Font name.
  • Font size.
  • Prefix (change for every new copy on the chart).

I have "Symbol Manager" - a utility that can collect orders into one common position and manage them.


Reviews 29
majo72
39
majo72 2026.02.14 07:09 
 

ME ENCANTA

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2024.09.10 00:03 
 

Simple and at the same time very useful indicator. Great work, thank you.

thachanh
12
thachanh 2024.02.17 09:22 
 

thank you

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Indicators
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Taras Slobodyanik
Indicators
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Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
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Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
Levels of Timeframes
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Fractals Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
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majo72
39
majo72 2026.02.14 07:09 
 

ME ENCANTA

kenjihofx
62
kenjihofx 2025.05.06 04:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sai Immadi
18
Sai Immadi 2025.03.17 04:48 
 

The indicator is not working on my MT4. I want to give negative feedback but there is no option for negative feedback.

Taras Slobodyanik
98651
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2025.03.17 07:23
I just downloaded the indicator through the Market and it works without problems.
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.15 14:34 
 

Its okay.

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2024.09.10 00:03 
 

Simple and at the same time very useful indicator. Great work, thank you.

thachanh
12
thachanh 2024.02.17 09:22 
 

thank you

Cuong Truong
7174
Cuong Truong 2024.02.08 09:56 
 

This is a brilliant indicator. Good job! I find it very useful.

KKONGG._
16
KKONGG._ 2024.01.22 11:31 
 

thanks u so much.

Mark Mingle
67
Mark Mingle 2023.12.23 14:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nieciecki
14
Nieciecki 2023.06.13 09:49 
 

Bardzo przydatne narzędzie. Dobra robota!

Evgen Khenkin
414
Evgen Khenkin 2023.02.08 08:29 
 

Прекрасно и легко работает. Можно конечно добавить и 3-4 строки со статистикой где-то в углу, текущий сумарный лот бай\сел, текущий профит бай\сел, свободные средства. Было бы просто супер.

Taras Slobodyanik
98651
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.02.08 11:51
Спасибо за отзыв. Для управления сделками у меня есть утилита Symbol Manager, которая собирает сделки в одну позицию.
Ivan Finogenov
163
Ivan Finogenov 2022.11.01 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

precisiondigitalco
43
precisiondigitalco 2022.08.11 12:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 14:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefan Marjoram
1563
Stefan Marjoram 2022.04.25 12:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SAPARUDIN -
424
SAPARUDIN - 2021.09.20 05:45 
 

thanks sir. its now good indicator ...

Marek Kamiński
19
Marek Kamiński 2021.08.06 12:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

marsalek
65
marsalek 2021.07.30 07:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Taras Slobodyanik
98651
Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.07.30 08:27
Hello. It has already been done. You can find it in my products.
Payman
756
Payman 2021.07.07 13:39 
 

Really cool , only thing would make it more perfect is it showing balance or equity at that level.

weingro
145
weingro 2021.06.12 11:36 
 

good

12
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