Free Self Binary Tester

5

Tester for binary options, strategies and indicators.

It allows you to test yourself, test strategies and indicators on binary options.

The EA does not perform any real deals! It is for testing purposes only.

It can be run both on a live chart, and in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

MetaTrader 4 provides numerous indicators, you can attach them to the chart and test indefinitely.

There are two buttons on the chart, Call and Put, as well as a field for specifying the lot.

During testing, it displays the number of profitable trades, unprofitable trades, breakeven closures, balance, tester time, the number of open Call and Put options.

I hope this product will help you save your real money from losses and learn how to make a profit.


Input parameters

  • Winning Percentage - Percentage of profit. Default is 0.75.
  • Initial deposit - Initial deposit. Default is 100.
  • Drawing of transactions - Draw the trades. Default is true.
  • Expiration Time in minutes - trade expiration time, in minutes. Default is 5.


Instructions

  • The EA does not perform real trades, it is only for testing.
  • If you expect an increase in the price, click the "Call" button.
  • If you expect a decrease in the price, click the "Put" button.
  • If you want to change the lot, change the value in the input box below the "Call" and "Put" buttons.
Reviews 3
Daddy Rozhan
32
Daddy Rozhan 2024.05.28 15:52 
 

Hi This is great

can you share mq4 file

thanks

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VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Daddy Rozhan
32
Daddy Rozhan 2024.05.28 15:52 
 

Hi This is great

can you share mq4 file

thanks

Antony Skalper
28
Antony Skalper 2021.11.26 04:39 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:11 
 

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