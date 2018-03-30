Free Self Binary Tester

Tester for binary options, strategies and indicators.

It allows you to test yourself, test strategies and indicators on binary options.

The EA does not perform any real deals! It is for testing purposes only.

It can be run both on a live chart, and in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

MetaTrader 4 provides numerous indicators, you can attach them to the chart and test indefinitely.

There are two buttons on the chart, Call and Put, as well as a field for specifying the lot.

During testing, it displays the number of profitable trades, unprofitable trades, breakeven closures, balance, tester time, the number of open Call and Put options.

I hope this product will help you save your real money from losses and learn how to make a profit.





Input parameters

Winning Percentage - Percentage of profit. Default is 0.75.

- Percentage of profit. Default is 0.75. Initial deposit - Initial deposit. Default is 100.

- Initial deposit. Default is 100. Drawing of transactions - Draw the trades. Default is true.

- Draw the trades. Default is true. Expiration Time in minutes - trade expiration time, in minutes. Default is 5.





Instructions