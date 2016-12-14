MTF RSI for MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Multi-timeframe indicator Relative Strength Index displays information simultaneously from different periods in one subwindow of the chart.
Parameters
- Period of averaging — averaging period for the RSI calculation.
- Type of price — price used.
- Timeframes for RSI — list of periods, separated by a space or comma or semicolon.
- Number of bars for each period — the number of bars displayed for each period.
- Sort periods — sort periods if they are listed in no particular order.
- Current period first — display the current period first.
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