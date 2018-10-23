ZigZag Dashboard for MT5

5
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels.

You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a breakthrough of the previous point. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines.

You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure (BOS) & Market Structure Shift (MSS).

Parameters

Depth — the minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;
Bars to calculate ZZ — the number of bars in the history for finding ZigZag points.
ZZ-wave info — what information about the wave, to show in the table — only the current wave or the current + previous one;
Show the Reverse Move — adds to the table the reverse movement. This shows the reverse price movement from the ZigZag point. This value can be in points (ZZ-point minus Bid) or in percentage (the ratio of ZZ-length to the Reverse Move);
Highlight the symbol when all periods are in the same direction (HH HL LH LL):
HH or LL — when Higher High or Lower Low;
(HH and LH) or (LL and HL) — when (Higher High and Lower High) or (Lower Low and Higher Low);
(HH and HL) or (LL and LH) — when (Higher High and Higher Low) or (Lower Low and Lower High);
disable.
Symbol highlight time (minutes, 0-until the direction changes);
Highlight Text in a cell when:
    — Wave has >=X bars — highlight cells in which the number of bars is greater than or equal to X;
      Breakout & ZZ-pt on current bar — highlight cells when the previous ZigZag point is broken (the ZZ-point is on the current bar);
      ZZ-pt on current bar — highlight cells when a ZZ-point appears on the current bar. The new or changed wave;
      Price touched ZZ-Ray — highlight cells when the ZigZag ray is touched by the price;
      disable - disable cell highlighting.
      Number of bars in ZZ-wave for highlighting Text (bars) — how many bars should be in the ZigZag wave to highlight the cell;
      Check the breakout by:
      — ZZ-Point — check by price of ZigZag point;
      — closed bars — check by bar closing price.
      Clear the chart at startup — hide bars and grids on the chart.
      Set of Pairs — set of symbols
          Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch". Do not use too many symbols, this may cause the indicator to slow down;
          Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs";
          Current pair;
          Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
          Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
          Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
          Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
          X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
          Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
          Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
          Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
          Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
          Color Up — cell color if the indicator increases.
          Color Down — cell color if the indicator decreases.
          Color Highlight — text highlight color.
          Transparency (0-255) — transparency of the panel.
          Font name.
          Font size.
            Alerts
            Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of periods for which the alert will be sent (separated by a space or semicolon).
            Alert if wave has >= X bars — alert if the ZigZag wave has a number of bars greater than or equal to X.
            Alert for the Higher High & Lower Low breakouts — alert if the previous HH or LL is broken ( Market Structure Shift (MSS) ).
            Alert for the Higher Low & Lower High breakouts —  alert if the previous HL or LH is broken ( Break of Structure (BOS) ).
            New ZZ-Point appears — alert if a new ZigZag point appears.
            New Triangle appears.
            Current bar is over the Rays Cross.
            Alert when Ray was touched by price.
            All timeframes are in the same direction.
            All pairs (one column) are in the same direction.
            All timeframes are in the same direction — alert when all timeframes are in the same direction.
            All pairs (one column) are in the same direction.
            Pop up alert — MT alerts.
            Push notifications.
            E-mail notifications.
            Sound alert.
            Reviews 4
            Always Winning
            157
            Always Winning 2025.06.26 11:57 
             

            ZigZag Dashboard is a super tool —exceptional at observing market shifts. It runs flawlessly under heavy data loads, and while there’s a bit of a learning curve, once you master it, its value in guiding everyday trade choices shines through. Best of all, Taras’s support is lightning-fast, turning every suggestion into real improvements—five stars simply aren’t enough! Asante sana Taras!

            Back again to give credit where due.... Taras has the most amazing support ever! If the world functioned as fast as him, problems would be solved before they even became problems!. Thank you Taras!

            This is honestly a genius tool—if you don’t have it yet, I’d strongly encourage you to purchase it, take time to learn it, and just keep winning!

            Marek Borys
            207
            Marek Borys 2024.05.27 18:19 
             

            ok

            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso
            305
            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso 2022.10.17 22:26 
             

            Excelente indicador, lo mejor que eh visto, mil gracias

            Recommended products
            Rubdfx Supply Demand
            Namu Makwembo
            Indicators
            Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
            Pips On Candles
            Giuseppe Nittoli
            Indicators
            Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter: With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "HighDistAndLowDist"
            Deviation trend
            VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
            Indicators
            Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
            Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski
            Anthony Ivan
            Indicators
            Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski The engulfing candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles. This indicator for showing engulfing candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski. If you need for MetaTrader 4 version, please visit here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34193 Feature Highlights Show bullish engulfing and bearish engulfing. Customizable "Up Symbol". Customizable "Down Symbol". Customizable symbol distance from candlestick. Customizable "Down Color". Custo
            RevTech
            Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
            Indicators
            Revtech MT5 Indicator brings together institutional concepts, market-structure logic, and classic price action patterns in one advanced trading tool. From Fair Value Gaps and Order Blocks to Head & Shoulders and Triangle formations, Revtech helps traders identify quality setups with clear chart visuals and execution levels. With dashboard monitoring, alerts, and timeframe-based strategy alignment, Revtech is designed to turn raw price action into a structured trading opportunity. The indicator
            Fractal Channel Breakout MT5
            KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
            Indicators
            KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
            ADR Alert Dashboard MT5
            Lee Samson
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all! MT4 VERSION AV
            Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
            Pavel Verveyko
            Indicators
            The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
            Simple Strategy indicator
            Vladimir Kuzmin
            4 (1)
            Indicators
            Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
            FREE
            Expert Price Oscillator 1
            Ali Waqas Ahmad
            Indicators
            A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
            Day Trading Indicator MT5
            Yan Zhen Du
            Indicators
            This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
            Macd SnR Candle Premium
            Syamsurizal Dimjati
            Indicators
            MACD Support–Resistance Candle Analyzer — Professional This indicator enhances the classic MACD by combining   momentum analysis   with   dynamic Support & Resistance detection , giving traders a clearer view of breakout strength and market structure. It transforms price action into   color-coded MACD candles , highlights   SnR break levels , and provides clean visual confirmation of trend continuation or reversal. Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who rely on fast, structu
            Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
            Elif Kaya
            Indicators
            Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
            TrendDetect
            Pavel Gotkevitch
            Indicators
            The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
            Rwanda
            Tatiana Savkevych
            Indicators
            The main application of the Rwanda indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Displays the Rwanda indicator signals on the price function chart using a mathematical approach. The indicator determines the long-term and short-term trend. The best result is given by the combination of the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. With this indicator, you can predict future values. The indicator is designed to
            Over Trend MT5
            Mansour Babasafary
            Indicators
            Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
            Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline
            Minh Truong Pham
            Indicators
            In the context of trading, Malaysia SNR (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of support and resistance levels in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. This is single timeframe version. Multiple timeframe version is avaiable here . There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is
            RBreaker
            Zhong Long Wu
            Indicators
            RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
            Better RSI With Tester
            Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
            Indicators
            Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
            Yp fb Indicator MT5
            Machbub Yusakh Pribakti
            Indicators
            this indicator combines Fibonacci Retracement with Smart Money Concept (SMC) elements such as Order Blocks, Liquidity, Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHoCH). This indicator has a fairly complex structure and functions as a technical analysis tool that merges two popular concepts. The code is already quite neat with a separation of functions based on their respective tasks (initialization, calculation, drawing). Support Multi Time frame
            Smart Buy Sell Signal
            Bambang Nugroho
            Indicators
            Smart Buy Sell Signal is a powerful and easy-to-use trend trading indicator designed for traders who want clear and reliable buy and sell signals. The indicator uses an ATR-based smart trailing algorithm to detect trend reversals and generate precise entry signals. When the market trend changes, the indicator automatically plots Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, helping traders quickly identify trading opportunities. To improve decision making, the indicator also includes a Multi-Timefr
            Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicators
            Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
            LevelPAttern MT5
            Maxim Sokolov
            Indicators
            LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
            Supertrend MQL5
            Jordan Lancheros Calderobi
            Indicators
            The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool designed for traders who seek clarity in identifying bullish and bearish market trends. Built for MQL5, it provides real-time analysis and helps users make informed trading decisions by highlighting entry and exit points. With customizable settings, this indicator adapts to various market conditions, ensuring flexibility and accuracy in trading strategies.
            VibeFox Squeeze Detector
            Andres Lume
            Indicators
            VibeFox Squeeze Detector — squeeze compression, momentum and entry points VibeFox Squeeze Detector is a real-time Squeeze Detector indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies periods when the market compresses into a tight range and then measures the momentum building beneath the surface, so you can act the moment the market breaks free. The classic squeeze logic and the momentum histogram live in a separate subwindow, while the entry markers land right on the price chart and all controls are gath
            Savage Indicator XAUUSD
            Tuan Amirul Ilham Bin Tuan Azahar
            Indicators
            Savage Indicator (XAUUSD)   Non-Repaint.   Works on PC and Mobile Phone. Overview : Savage Indicator is designed for traders who want clean and precise signals without spending hours analyzing charts. The indicator delivers real-time alerts including Push Notifications directly to your mobile phone, so you stay updated even when you’re away from your PC. It works with multiple brokers and symbols, automatically detecting the XAUUSD chart you attach it to.  Features : Clear signals wit
            Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer MT5 r
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT5,  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. Indicator   detects bullish Inverted_Hammer and bearish Hanging_Man patterns on chart: Bullish Inverted_Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Hanging_Man  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). P C & Mobile alerts. Indicator "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern
            Alpha Harvester
            Sathit Prompanapithak
            Indicators
            Alpha Harvester Professional XAUUSD Signal Indicator with Dynamic SL, TP & Trailing Stop Are you tired of indicators that show arrows but leave you guessing where to place your Stop Loss and Take Profit? Alpha Harvester solves this completely. Every signal comes with automatically calculated SL, TP, and a swing-based trailing stop — all drawn directly on your chart with clear price labels. No guesswork. No manual calculations. Just follow the signals. 5 SMART SIGNAL TYPES Alpha Harvester
            Trend Master V2
            Oratile Pitsoane
            Indicators
            What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
            Alpha One MT5
            Burak Baltaci
            Indicators
            Alpha One MT5 - Advanced Trend Detection System Alpha One is a professional trend-following indicator that delivers clear BUY and SELL signals with automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and three Take Profit levels drawn directly on your chart. The indicator features a unique Energy Field visualization consisting of 15 dynamic lines that shift between green and red to reflect real-time trend strength and direction. Green energy indicates bullish dominance while red energy indicates bearish pressure, giv
            Buyers of this product also purchase
            Smart Trend Trading System MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4.8 (158)
            Indicators
            This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
            Trend Sniper X
            Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
            Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
            Sirikorn Rungsang
            4.94 (50)
            Indicators
            Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
            SMC Intraday Formula
            Kareem Abbas
            5 (22)
            Indicators
            Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
            SuperScalp Pro
            Van Minh Nguyen
            4.61 (31)
            Indicators
            SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
            Neuro Poseidon MT5
            Daria Rezueva
            4.85 (54)
            Indicators
            Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
            Divergence Bomber
            Ihor Otkydach
            4.89 (94)
            Indicators
            From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
            Atomic Analyst MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4.44 (54)
            Indicators
            This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
            Entry Points Pro for MT5
            Yury Orlov
            4.51 (148)
            Indicators
            The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
            M1 Sniper MT5
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
            Zoryk Gold
            Reda El Koutbane
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
            GoldenX Entry MT5
            Kareem Abbas
            5 (16)
            Indicators
            Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
            Superhero
            Ihor Otkydach
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
            SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
            Muhammad Usman Siddique
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
            Gann Made Easy MT5
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (9)
            Indicators
            Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
            Axiom Matrix
            Issam Kassas
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
            FiboSniper Pro
            Van Minh Nguyen
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
            Power Candles MT5
            Daniel Stein
            5 (9)
            Indicators
            Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
            Trend Catcher ind mt5
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            5 (18)
            Indicators
            TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
            SkyHammer Signal Pro
            Shengzu Zhong
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
            Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
            Muhammad Jawad Shabir
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
            Gem SIGNAL
            Shengzu Zhong
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
            The Oracle Pro
            Ottaviano De Cicco
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
            Azimuth Pro
            Ottaviano De Cicco
            5 (7)
            Indicators
            Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
            Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4.26 (19)
            Indicators
            This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
            Reversion King Indicator
            Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
            Ace Trend
            Mikhail Sergeev
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
            Quant Direction MT5
            Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
            Indicators
            Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
            Supply and demand indicators MT5
            Xin You Lin
            Indicators
            FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
            Btmm state engine pro
            Garry James Goodchild
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
            More from author
            Time Scale for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.78 (32)
            Indicators
            The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — tim
            FREE
            Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
            ZigZag Lines MTF
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.38 (13)
            Indicators
            Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
            Lines Profit Loss MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.62 (13)
            Indicators
            The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the averag
            FREE
            ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
            Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
            Inside Bar Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
            Time Scale
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.87 (15)
            Indicators
            The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
            FREE
            Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Utilities
            The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
            News Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Utilities
            This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
            Lines Profit Loss
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.65 (17)
            Indicators
            The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here . Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average
            FREE
            MACD Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
            MACD Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
            Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
            Heikin Ashi Dashboard
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (5)
            Indicators
            Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
            CCI Dashboard for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
            Symbol Manager for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (3)
            Utilities
            Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
            Symbol Manager
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (4)
            Utilities
            Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
            MA Dashboard MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.8 (5)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other   (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a c
            Angle High Low MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate
            FREE
            Angle High Low
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            The indicator calculates the angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of neighboring bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear chart or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed. For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale. Parameters Angular measure — degrees or radians. Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale
            FREE
            Tetris for MT5
            Taras Slobodyanik
            3 (1)
            Utilities
            The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'W,A,S,D' or 'Cursor' or 'NumPad'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc — exit to menu.
            FREE
            Easy Grider
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.5 (2)
            Experts
            The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
            Inside Bar MT4
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4 (4)
            Indicators
            The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period Type of ind
            FX Snipers T3 CCI Divergence version
            Taras Slobodyanik
            Indicators
            This is the famous FX Sniper's T3 CCI indicator. It is a fixed version additionally containing search for classical and reverse (hidden) divergence. The classical divergence is displayed as a solid line, the reverse divergence is shown as a dotted line. Divergences are drawn in the indicator and on the chart (if you select the appropriate options) Parameters CCI Period — Commodity Channel Index indicator period CCI Type of price — price used for indicator calculation T3 Period — Sniper period
            Gann Square of 144
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (6)
            Indicators
            The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
            Fibo Candle Previous
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The indicator automatically draws the Fibonacci levels based on  ZigZag indicator,  Trading Sessions,  Fractals or Candles (including non-standard timeframes: Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months) ( Auto Fibo Retracement ). You can choose any higher time frame for Fibonachi calculation. The levels are redrawn every time the current bar closes. It is possible to enable alerts when crossing the specified levels. You can also analyze levels in history. To do this, it is necessary to specify
            Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (13)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
            Levels of Timeframes
            Taras Slobodyanik
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The indicator shows the High/Low /Open/Close   Levels from other (and non-standard) timeframes - Year, 6 Months, 4 Months, 3 Months, 2 Months, Month, Week, Day, H3-H6-H8-H12 Hours, M90, M45. You can also set the shift for opening candles and build virtual candles. "Period separators" for one of these timeframes is available in the form of vertical lines. Alerts can be configured for breakouts of the current or previous levels (breakout of the HIgh/Low yesterday/last week line etc). You can also
            ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
            Taras Slobodyanik
            4.8 (5)
            Indicators
            Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
            Filter:
            Always Winning
            157
            Always Winning 2025.06.26 11:57 
             

            ZigZag Dashboard is a super tool —exceptional at observing market shifts. It runs flawlessly under heavy data loads, and while there’s a bit of a learning curve, once you master it, its value in guiding everyday trade choices shines through. Best of all, Taras’s support is lightning-fast, turning every suggestion into real improvements—five stars simply aren’t enough! Asante sana Taras!

            Back again to give credit where due.... Taras has the most amazing support ever! If the world functioned as fast as him, problems would be solved before they even became problems!. Thank you Taras!

            This is honestly a genius tool—if you don’t have it yet, I’d strongly encourage you to purchase it, take time to learn it, and just keep winning!

            Marek Borys
            207
            Marek Borys 2024.05.27 18:19 
             

            ok

            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso
            305
            Alexander Eduardo Camarena Hermoso 2022.10.17 22:26 
             

            Excelente indicador, lo mejor que eh visto, mil gracias

            clausejmbm123
            361
            clausejmbm123 2020.11.23 22:02 
             

            I can't express enough gratitude for this dashboard. I've been using it as my main trading tool since 2020—it has everything a trader could want, especially for price action or breakout trading. While it might take some time to fully understand and utilize all its features, once you do, this dashboard becomes absolutely indispensable. I also have the MT4 version, and my heartfelt thanks go to the engineer behind this masterpiece. His open-mindedness and willingness to continuously improve this great software is truly commendable

            Reply to review