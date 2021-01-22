Symbol Manager for MT5

5
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at once, then enter the command: "set all" or "setall".

The Symbol Manager collects orders all together into one position. So you see not dozens of orders, but positions collected by type and pair, which you can manage. EA does not trade by itself, it only does what you tell it to do.

Parameters

Order Grouping Mode:
 by Symbol
 by Magic and Symbol
 do not group.
Order closing method — order closing modes:
    — first in first out — (FIFO) starting from the first open orders;
    — first in last out — (FILO) starting from the last open orders;
    — profitable orders first — starting with the most profitable;
    — unprofitable orders first — starting with the least profitable;
    — first the largest volumes — starting with the largest volumes;
    — first the smallest volumes — starting with the smallest volumes;
    — without sorting — don't sort.
    Do not track orders with a magic number — do not manage orders with a magic number;
    Multiplier for the Reverse — multiplication factor for position reversal;
    Confirmation request when click to close or reverse order — ask for confirmation when closing or reversing positions;
    Show arrows on the chart when closing and opening orders — display trade arrows on the chart;
    Pause for Swap, from (broker time) — the beginning of a pause in the work of EA;
    Pause for Swap, to (broker time) — the end of a pause in the work of EA.
    Sort lines by:
     Symbol
     Price
     Type
     Lot
     Positions counter
     Magic Number
     do not sort
    Clear TP/SL values on EA startup.
    Magic for Reverse (-1 is the same as the original).
    Use the 'OrderSendAsync' function to close — function is used for conducting asynchronous trade operations without waiting for the trade server's response to a sent request. The function is designed for high-frequency trading, when under the terms of the trading algorithm it is unacceptable to waste time waiting for a response from the server.
      Panel setup:
      Position on chart — the angle of the panel on the chart;
      X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
      Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
      Maximum number of rows in the table — the number of rows in the window;
      Update orders every X seconds —  update period for all pairs and timeframes;
      Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
      Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
      Font name.
      Font size.
        Notification setup:
        Pop up alert.
        Push notifications.
        E-mail notifications.
        Sound alert.
          Columns in the table:
          Average Price — show average price column;
          Positions counter — how many positions are combined in a line;
          Lots — show lots column;
          Profit in money — show profit column in deposit currency;
          Profit in percentage (from acc. balance or specified amount) — show profit column as a percentage. The percentage is calculated either from the account balance or from a given amount;
          Profit in points — show profit column in points;
          TP points — show take profit column in points;
          SL points — show stoploss column in points;
          TP price — show take profit column in prices;
          TP cash — show the take profit column in money;
          SL price — show stoploss column in prices;
          SL cash — show stoploss column in money.
          Magic Number for positions.
          Specified amount for 'Profit in percentage' (0=acc. balance) — amount for calculating the percentage, for the column "Profit in percentage".

          Colours (None=default) — here you can change the panel colors. The clrNONE color means use the default color.
          Invert the color scheme (white to black, black to white) — inverting the color scheme, black color turns to white and white to black.
          Reviews 5
          Jirasak Lapanalarploy
          149
          Jirasak Lapanalarploy 2024.12.12 16:09 
           

          It's really useful tool for trading multiple symbols. also great support.

          Noppadol Phompaksorn
          642
          Noppadol Phompaksorn 2024.12.12 11:14 
           

          Really great tool. Must have.

          Andre Gomes
          2971
          Andre Gomes 2021.03.02 13:38 
           

          This is a really great trade manager. I use it every day.

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          benny12
          350
          benny12 2025.07.17 08:59 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Jirasak Lapanalarploy
          149
          Jirasak Lapanalarploy 2024.12.12 16:09 
           

          It's really useful tool for trading multiple symbols. also great support.

          Noppadol Phompaksorn
          642
          Noppadol Phompaksorn 2024.12.12 11:14 
           

          Really great tool. Must have.

          sivorobertgmailcom
          673
          sivorobertgmailcom 2021.12.20 08:59 
           

          A terrific tool, I used it for several months now and I can't trade without it anymore. Unfortunately the Trade Manager is not synchronizing the floating positions with the MT5 Platform from Pepperstone anymore. Meaning that my actual floating positions and the floating position according to the Trade Manager Tool are way out of sync. I would very much appreciate it if you could add an additional feature on this tool. At this moment the "Take Profit" and "Stop Loss" are only shown on de individual lines of the Symbol Manager. Your tool would be of an even greater value if you could create these features on the total floating profit/loss. With other words, implementing the "Take Profit" and "Stop Loss" also on the total floating balance of the outstanding positions.

          Taras Slobodyanik
          98351
          Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.12.20 09:18
          It's not clear, the last update already has "Total TP/Sl". You can write in the "Comments" tab or in private messages, this tab does not allow to exchange messages.
          Andre Gomes
          2971
          Andre Gomes 2021.03.02 13:38 
           

          This is a really great trade manager. I use it every day.

          Reply to review