Drawdown Protector MT4

5

Drawdown protector is used to manage your desired Max Daily Drawdown. It's a highly valuable tool for traders, especially for prop firm traders, you need to be careful of the drawdown limits. It's an effective EA that is simple to use for Equity Drawdown Management purposes. 

It works by blocking new trades - and closing existing trades, when the floating Equity (not Balance) exceeds the Daily Loss limit you've set. Also, you can set a Maximum Loss Limit for a SINGLE trade, which if exceeded, it'll block trading until the next calendar day.


The user inserts the value of the 3 parameters: 

  • Daily Loss Limit in $: Maximum Loss in Nominal Currency (I use "$" just for example purposes). It's the maximum allowed drawdown in nominal value, for the Account Balance. If exceeded, the EA will block trading until next day.
  • Loss Limit per trade in $:  Maximum Loss in Nominal Currency (I use "$" just for example purposes). It's the maximum allowed drawdown in nominal value, for a Single Trade. If exceeded, the EA will block trading until next day. (If you leave this parameter's value at zero (0), it won't be considered by the Expert Advisor)
  • Daily Profit Limit in $: In case you want to hold yourself from over-trading even when winning, you can set a Daily Profit Limit after which the EA will block trading for the rest of the day. It's observed that some traders are greedy and by looking for more profits, they lose the initial profits too! This parameter comes to help. (If you leave this parameter's value at zero (0), it won't be considered by the Expert Advisor)

Important Notes: 
  • On EVERYTHING that the EA does (block trading, allows trading, cancels new trades etc.) it shows ALERTS on the MT4 terminal - as a pop up window with sound.
  • It's highly advised to use an MT5 on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) so that the EA runs 24/7 and manages the drawdown effectively! This is how I do it too. 
  • If a loss is registered and trading becomes prohibited for the desired time period, please note that any other pending order/running trade will be automatically closed! Any pending orders will need to be set again when trading becomes enabled again.
    If you wish this to be different, please contact me.
  • Make sure to enable AlgoTrading from the MT5, otherwise it’ll not run properly. (the EA isn’t permitted to open new orders anyway, only to cancel/close orders/trades)
  • It is advised that you first test it on a demo to see how the tool works.
  • You only need to activate the EA on one chart, and it'll work across all pairs you trade. Any loss/drawdown is measured globally and not for each pair. (for example, taking a loss on EUR/USD will disable trading for X amount of time you've set)
  • ANY Expert Advisor does NOT have the capacity to block a USER from placing manual trades. It can only intervene after a trade is placed manually, but that happens instantly (on the next price tick).
  • This MT4 version is different to the MT5 version of the Drawdown Protector EA I have in my profile.

The "Demo Version" can't work on MT4 backtesting simulation, only in live markets. That's true for most Utility EAs out there.

Feel free to message me for any special enquiry or question about this tool. I'm always open to help. You can check my MQL profile for the full list of tools I provide.

Please feel free to contact me through my MQL5 profile (by clicking on my name at the top of this page) if you have any question, issue, or a request about an additional feature. Trade safely!

You can check my Website for the full list of Metatrader tools I provide.


Reviews 2
Morgz
42
Morgz 2025.07.30 12:36 
 

Kostas was very helpful in helping me set up this EA, it works perfectly and I highly recommend this drawdown protector.

Yegor Sokolov
173
Yegor Sokolov 2024.11.12 21:44 
 

Works perfectly, just as described by developer

Recommended products
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size in points. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters TP and SL: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entere
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Easy Trade Executor MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilities
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Super helper
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (2)
Utilities
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators. You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you. When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself. To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings.  INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator Subwindow number - subwindo
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
Indicators
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
SFG Grid Manager and Mirror for MT4
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Utilities
SFG Grid Manager MT4 – Smart Grid & Mirror System SFG Grid Manager MT4 is a professional automatic grid manager that follows an existing position (manual or EA) and opens one averaging trade per defined step (GridPips). When the primary trade closes or disappears, all the grid trades opened by the manager are closed automatically. It works on any broker with Netting or Hedging accounts and is fully compatible with manual trading or external Expert Advisors. ️ Main Features Follows a primar
Lot Size Calculator Risk Manager Panel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Size Calculator, Risk Manager and Trade Panel for MetaTrader 4 — free edition of Lot Architect. This free lot size calculator and position size calculator works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and lets you place Market, Limit and Stop orders from a clean trade panel on your chart. It is position sizing, risk management and one-click trade execution in a single tool — the free edition of the Lot Architect trade ma
FREE
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilities
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilities
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
More from author
FVG Screener
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The "FVG Screener" is a FREE utility tool designed to identify and alert on "fair value gaps" (FVGs), a concept popularized by ICT. This EA is intended to be used by traders who use fair value gaps in their trading.  The panel provides a simple and intuitive interface for selecting the desired timeframes, enabling traders to focus on specific timeframes regardless of the timeframe that their chart is on. The EA scans the market for imbalances or FVGs, which are essentially discrepancies between
FREE
Trade Notifications
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (5)
Utilities
"Trade Notifications" is a utility tool, aimed to inform you either with mobile notifications or terminal alerts on every opened or closed trade, as well as the $ profit/loss result of each trade. It's a tool I've been using myself for a long time, and I decided to share it for free! Input Parameters:  (every input is a  true/false type,   double click on it to change its value)  Notify for Closed Positions PnL : If true, it'll notify you for the $ result of any trade that is closed. This way,
FREE
News Filter Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter Protector is designed to protect your from having open positions/orders on news announcements. In today's world where news can cause unpredictable volatility and extended losses, such a tool is very helpful for your peace of mind since you don't need to check the calendar ever again!  Let's go through the Inputs of the EA to get an understanding of how each parameter works: --------------------------------News Settings-------------------------------- Currencies of the News to Filter
Lot Size Limiter
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
This Expert Advisor helps enforce disciplined risk management by preventing new trades from being opened once a specified cumulative lot size across all open positions is reached. Designed for MT5, the EA continuously monitors the account’s active trades and calculates the total lot size. If the total exceeds the predefined limit, the EA temporarily blocks the execution of new market or pending orders. This is particularly useful for traders who want to control exposure/emotions during high-vola
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
Revenge Trading Protector is a simple but effective tool for traders who can fall victim to revenge trading. Being a day-trader myself, I understand the psychological aspect of revenge trading and the desire to cover the losses. So, I developed this tool (that I use myself too) to be 100% sure I’m able to remain patient after a loss and not make irrational trading decisions. When you take a loss, the Revenge Trading Protector EA prevents you from opening another order (either limit order, sto
Drawdown Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
Drawdown Protector is a utility tool used to manage your desired Max Daily Drawdown. In the era of prop firms and challenges, it's highly important to be aware of daily drawdown limits. It's an effective EA that is simple to use for Equity Drawdown Management and prevention of revenge trading.  Input parameters:   How many Hours to block trading? - Here, you set how many hours you want the EA to block new trades, after the Daily % Drawdown is breached. Value must be >0. Block trading until the n
Revenge Trading Protector MT 5
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (3)
Utilities
Revenge Trading Protector is a simple but effective tool for traders who can fall victim to revenge trading. Being a day-trader myself, I understand the psychological aspect of revenge trading and the desire to cover the losses. So, I developed this tool (that I use myself too) to be 100% sure I’m able to remain patient after a loss and not make irrational trading decisions. When you take a loss, the Revenge Trading Protector EA prevents you from opening another order   (either limit order, sto
Scalping Scale in
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
The "Scalping Scale in" is a utility tool designed for scalpers who want to scale in an initial position at fixed distances without worrying about the S/L and T/P placement, because every second counts when scalping. How it works: You set your desired values in the inputs tab of the EA, and more specifically what Risk-to-Reward you want the T/P to be placed, how wide you want your S/L (in pips) - which also is the distance of the next next stop order (scale in position). You manually click Buy
Candlestick Patterns Trade Panel
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
The "Candlestick Patterns Trade Panel" is the ultimate tool for traders who trade with Candlesticks Patterns and want the process of identifying a pattern and executing a trade, to be quick and effortless . With various but key input options, this tool suits to people who want to automate their candlesticks patterns manual trading, or assist them to take trades manually but faster than before, or simply inform them with the patterns they want to see. Let's go through the Trade Panel that appears
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
Anti Grid Position Protector is a utility tool designed to protect you from the temptation of adding to a losing position in a hope of a drawdown recovery, or trying to hedge when you're not intended too. --------------------------Inputs--------------------------- Allow Hedging on Losing Positions? - It's a true/false input (double click to switch its value) which allows/disallows opening a trade (either pending order or market execution) in the opposite direction on an existing losing position
FVG Screener PRO
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
The "FVG Screener PRO" is a utility tool designed to identify and alert on "fair value gaps" (FVGs), a concept popularized by ICT, but also to allow fast and efficient trade executions through its panel. This EA is intended to be used by traders who use fair value gaps in their trading.  The panel provides a simple and intuitive interface for selecting the desired timeframes, enabling traders to focus on specific timeframes regardless of the timeframe that their chart is on. The EA scans the mar
Symbol Drawdown Manager
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
Utilities
Symbol Drawdown Protector is a utility tool used to manage your desired Max Daily Drawdown only on a  specific trading symbol. It's like a %-based stop loss, but it's functioning as a revenge protector tool too. In the era of prop firms and challenges, it's   highly important   to be aware of daily drawdown limits. It's an effective EA that is simple to use for Equity Drawdown Management and prevention of revenge trading.  Input parameters:  Daily % Drawdown  - Here you set the Maximum Daily Dra
Filter:
Morgz
42
Morgz 2025.07.30 12:36 
 

Kostas was very helpful in helping me set up this EA, it works perfectly and I highly recommend this drawdown protector.

Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
7643
Reply from developer Konstantinos Kalaitzidis 2025.07.30 13:11
I appreciate your words Morgan! I’m glad you liked the tool!
Yegor Sokolov
173
Yegor Sokolov 2024.11.12 21:44 
 

Works perfectly, just as described by developer

Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
7643
Reply from developer Konstantinos Kalaitzidis 2024.11.12 22:36
Thank you very much! I’m glad it helped you :)
Reply to review