Angle High Low MT5

The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed.

For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale.





Parameters

Angular measure — degrees or radians.

Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale is changed. Fixed 1:1 — fixed scale (data will not be changed when the chart scale changes), calculations are performed in the 1:1 chart scale. Fixed 1:10 — fixed 1:10 scale, 1 unit along the Y-axis is increased tenfold. Further scales change accordingly.

Show comment — show current data in a comment.

Indicator Level 1 — value 1 for the indicator level.

Indicator Level 2 — value 2 for the indicator level.

Indicator Level 3 — value 3 for the indicator level.

Build angles of Closes — enable plotting angles based on Closes.

Style — drawing style for Closes: line or histogram.

Color — the color of the Close lines.

Line width — the width of the Close lines.

Build angles of Highs — enable plotting angles based on Highs.

Style — drawing style for Highs: line or histogram.

Color — the color of the High lines.

Line width — the width of the High lines.

Build angles of Lows — enable plotting angles based on Lows.

Style — drawing style for Lows: line or histogram.

Color — the color of the Low lines.

Line width — the width of the Low lines.