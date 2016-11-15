Angle High Low MT5

The indicator calculates the inclination angle between the Highs, Lows and Closes of adjacent bars. The angle can be measured in degrees or radians. A linear graph or a histogram is drawn in a subwindow. You can set the scale for the calculation — floating or fixed.

For use in Expert Advisors or indicators, you need to specify a fixed scale.


Parameters

  • Angular measure — degrees or radians.
  • Scale mode for calculation — scaling mode. Free scale — free transformation, the indicator will calculate values each time the chart scale is changed. Fixed 1:1 — fixed scale (data will not be changed when the chart scale changes), calculations are performed in the 1:1 chart scale. Fixed 1:10 — fixed 1:10 scale, 1 unit along the Y-axis is increased tenfold. Further scales change accordingly.
  • Show comment — show current data in a comment.
  • Indicator Level 1 — value 1 for the indicator level.
  • Indicator Level 2 — value 2 for the indicator level.
  • Indicator Level 3 — value 3 for the indicator level.
  • Build angles of Closes — enable plotting angles based on Closes.
  • Style — drawing style for Closes: line or histogram.
  • Color — the color of the Close lines.
  • Line width — the width of the Close lines.
  • Build angles of Highs — enable plotting angles based on Highs.
  • Style — drawing style for Highs: line or histogram.
  • Color — the color of the High lines.
  • Line width — the width of the High lines.
  • Build angles of Lows — enable plotting angles based on Lows.
  • Style — drawing style for Lows: line or histogram.
  • Color — the color of the Low lines.
  • Line width — the width of the Low lines.

The fixed scale in MT5 differs by 10 times from the same scale in MT4.

For use in the EA, you need to specify a fixed scale.

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